Microsoft threw an insane party at CES

Max Slater-Robins
Microsoft CES PartyOMNIA Nightclub / FacebookSteve Aoki onstage in the OMNIA Nightclub, Las Vegas, during Microsoft’s CES party.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one of the few times a year when technology lovers come together to look at the future. 

For Microsoft, this was an opportunity to throw a massive party at Omnia Nightclub in central Las Vegas which included DJ Steve Aoki, Stormtroopers, lots of alcohol, and extensive pyrotechnics. 

According to GeekWire, the event started at 10 p.m., with Steve Aoki coming on at 1 a.m. The venue is massive, and Microsoft paid for almost everyone to have a good time, including its corporate partners. 

Here’s what it was like. 

Anyone who attended was greeted by a massive sign that declared: 'OMNIA Welcomes Microsoft.'

The club is broken up into two levels, with VIPs being allowed onto the top.

Dancers dressed as Stormtroopers and a flying Darth Vader were present.

Big signs were created that spelt out 'OMNIA' and 'Microsoft.'

Confetti flew everywhere during Aoki's DJ set as smoke machines and lights went crazy.

Aoki had a big flag which he waved onstage during his set.

Aoki even posted a photo from the event captioned: 'Unidentified Flying Objects.'

Bottles were flowing inside the club.

People even crowdsurfed in a blow up boat.

One of the organisers told VentureBeat that Microsoft was trying to 'capture the spirit of this city, to strive for the height of the kind of spectacle that people fly from all over the world to Vegas every day to experience.'

According to OMNIA, the club can accommodate over 3,500 people.

Videos from party goers show dancers hanging from the ceiling.

'Star Wars' was an ever-present theme during the night.

Steve Aoki threw a cake at a party goer...

... and it hit him square in the face.

The crowd loved the cake throwing.

All in all, the night looked pretty crazy.

