Microsoft threw an insane party at CES

OMNIA Nightclub / Facebook Steve Aoki onstage in the OMNIA Nightclub, Las Vegas, during Microsoft’s CES party.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one of the few times a year when technology lovers come together to look at the future.

For Microsoft, this was an opportunity to throw a massive party at Omnia Nightclub in central Las Vegas which included DJ Steve Aoki, Stormtroopers, lots of alcohol, and extensive pyrotechnics.

According to GeekWire, the event started at 10 p.m., with Steve Aoki coming on at 1 a.m. The venue is massive, and Microsoft paid for almost everyone to have a good time, including its corporate partners.

Here’s what it was like.

