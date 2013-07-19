Take A Sneak Peek At Microsoft's Vision Of The House Of The Future

Microsoft has a room on its main campus, not far from where its top executives work, that represents its vision of the future of the home and work place.
Harald Becker, a senior product planner at Microsoft, gave us a tour of room. It’s not open to the public. It’s normally reserved enterprise clients.
He said the room is akin to a concept car. It’s informed by the research and development from Microsoft’s tech teams. It’s representative of the investment in technology Microsoft is making.
Just like car companies show concept cars that never materialise, much of what Microsoft envisions will not materialise. However, this is an idea about how connected, synced devices can change how we work and live.
These giant touch screens are from Microsoft acquisition Perceptive Pixel, and they're all over the place.
And on this touch screen table, you can drag and drop elements you need for your project. You can look up information, and you can easily manipulate the work.
And if you're thinking about ordering a part for a project, you can instantly bring up a video tour of the factory making the part.
It can tell you some details on it, like how much it costs. If you want it, you can use your phone with NFC to pay for it, and type in your address on the screen to have it mailed to you.
When fancy clients are in town, they get a nice meal. Alas, we did not get a meal, or a demo of restaurant tech.
We are now in the home. Harald uses a Kinect camera to scan a pot, which he wants to print out with a 3D printer in the home.
Your child can choose what stuffed animal appears in the story. Just hold it up to a camera, and Microsoft will recognise it and insert it into the story.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.