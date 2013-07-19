Take A Sneak Peek At Microsoft's Vision Of The House Of The Future

Microsoft has a room on its main campus, not far from where its top executives work, that represents its vision of the future of the home and work place.



Harald Becker, a senior product planner at Microsoft, gave us a tour of room. It’s not open to the public. It’s normally reserved enterprise clients.

He said the room is akin to a concept car. It’s informed by the research and development from Microsoft’s tech teams. It’s representative of the investment in technology Microsoft is making.

Just like car companies show concept cars that never materialise, much of what Microsoft envisions will not materialise. However, this is an idea about how connected, synced devices can change how we work and live.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.