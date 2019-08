Step through the sliding glass doors of Etihad Airways’ Terminal 4 lounge in JFK, and you will find a sprawling space dedicated to the comfort of their premium passengers. We got access to the lounge to check out everything it has to offer, including a secret lounge within the lounge.

