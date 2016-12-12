Take an inside look at the New York offices of Facebook, LinkedIn, and 7 more high-profile employers

Sarah JacobsFacebook’s New York office is filled with beautiful art.
Picture an office.
You’re likely imagining a drab cubicle farm or a jumble of desks crammed together. However, there are some pretty incredible offices out there. At Business Insider, we’ve gone on numerous tours of amazing workspaces around New York City — including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Spotify.
Here’s a glimpse of some of the cool workspaces we’ve visited:
Facebook's Manhattan office is filled with amazing artwork created by both resident artists and employees. These works give the space a creative vibe.
Celebrity sightings aren't uncommon here. If you look closely at the office's 'wall,' you'll see many famous autographs.
At LinkedIn's Empire State Building office, visitors enter through this bright blue, almost futuristic central lobby. It's a pretty striking effect.
The office has plenty of other little surprises, like this red lounge. 'Concealed behind the curtains are elevator doors that no longer open onto the floor and historic marble panels that must remain intact,' Lauren Foley, IA Interior Architects's lead designer on the project, told Business Insider. The red curtains are also a nod to the cult show 'Twin Peaks.'
The office even has its own speakeasy, tucked away behind this wall of rotary phones. Employees can congregate here after work, to host happy hours and mingle.
Employees at Uber's Chelsea office sometimes need to use scooters and skateboards to get around the massive, former warehouse where they work.
A fully stocked kitchen, with wine, beer, and coffee on tap, allows employees to mix work and play at office-wide happy hours after work.
Yelp's Manhattan office takes music seriously. Upbeat songs keep its large sales force motivated throughout the day.
At Kickstarter's Brooklyn office, the main attraction is the rooftop greenery. The green space features plenty of chairs to lounge in and even a vegetable garden. Dogs are welcome.
Downstairs, the office is filled with unique gifts from creators, like this picture, which depicts the solar system on the day Kickstarter was founded.
The social hub of Kickstarter's HQ is the kitchen. Every Thursday, employees gather here for a family-style lunch.
Gnomes are pretty much ubiquitous around Birchbox's Manhattan office. They're the company's mascot, chosen for being a symbol of hard work, community, and collaboration.
One of the most fun perks here is the office's 'PR Closet.' It's chock full of products and samples.
The office pups can mostly roam freely, but employees must abide by 'off-leash' hours to keep things from completely going to the dogs.
Spotify's New York City office has its own studio, where artists can come and create Spotify original content.
There are musical collectibles on display, like these drumheads. They have been signed by recording artists like Nate Ruess and Joss Stone.
In Etsy's Brooklyn office, 50% of the furnishings in the entire building were made by local artists and Etsy sellers.
Environmental sustainability was a major consideration in refurnishing the building. Etsy has been a certified B Corporation since 2012, which means that it is held to rigorous standards of social and environmental performance.
But if employees want to take a break from their beautiful office, they can always take in these great views on the roof.
