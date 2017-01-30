Welcome to the suck: Here's what life at Marine boot camp is like

Established in 1915, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island churns out 20,000 new Marines every year.

Every Friday, a new crop of Marines leaves the base, and they leave happily.

The 12-week program is widely considered the most hellish of all recruit training regimens in the U.S. Military.

Here at Parris Island, the legendary drill instructors (DIs) make sure every waking moment of a recruit’s life is jam-packed with training.

This article was originally written by Geoffrey Ingersoll.

There's only one major road running into Parris Island. Katie Baysa Gorgeous marshlands stretch for as far as the eye can see all around the island. Katie Baysa Recruits who want to run away can't take the only road and are unlikely to brave the alligators in the swamp. Katie Baysa Once they arrive, the first thing they do is shuffle off the bus and line up on the famous yellow footprints. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider I'm here to watch my cousin graduate, the fifth Marine in my generation. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider This is what the 'house' -- as DIs call it -- looks like. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider There are three 'decks,' each one housing a training platoon of anywhere from 60 to 85(ish) recruits. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider My cousin spent the majority of his training living on the second deck of these barracks. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider This is the back door, and the door the recruits take to get outside. The front door is only for the DIs. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider As soon as we come in, I ask him to unlock his footlocker. This is a motion he has done so many times under stress that he could probably do it in his sleep. Also, notice that his footlocker is marked on both ends with his name and recruit laundry number. Marines are required to mark their issued gear, and DIs teach recruits the importance of marking everything by periodically ... Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider .... ordering recruits to open and dump their lockers, then piling the platoon's belongings into the middle of the squad bay and timing recruits as they sort everything out again. A recruit's entire life is held inside this box. A recruit owns nothing else outside this box. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider These two removable squares hold various hygiene gear and handbooks. Below them a recruit's issued utility uniform is usually folded neatly and staged for use. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Not an inch of space is wasted in the 'squad bay,' the common living area for recruits. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Every single recruit arranges their life exactly like the recruit beside him or her. Katie Baysa Because graduation is close, recruits have their dress and service uniforms staged for pickup. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider All the uniforms are meticulously stored based on what the Senior DI orders. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Towels are folded neatly into six-inch sections and hung from specified rungs. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Every bed is made exactly the same. Here you'll notice that the recruits oscillate their beds head to toe all the way down. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider There should be at least six inches of sheet and blanket pulled back in a fold, and another twelve inches of bed sheet showing, for exactly '18 inches of white' at the end of the bed. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider My other cousin shows how an average recruit stands about a head taller than the rack. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Recruits will sleep head to toe and stagger their racks in order to keep disease and sickness from quickly spreading through the platoon. (Regardless, each recruit will get badly ill at least once during training.) Katie Baysa Throughout boot camp, recruits are bombarded with general Marine Corps knowledge as part of a comprehensive indoctrination program. Geoffrey Ingersoll / Business Insider Posted up all over the squad bay are bits and pieces of general knowledge a recruit is expected to know prior to taking written exams. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Further toward the front of the bay is the quarterdeck, part of which is set aside for a small 'gym.' Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider To the left of the gym (on the 'port' side) is the DI 'hut.' Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Recruits who are reporting or requesting permission to talk to DIs will stand on those footprints and slap that hand print. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Posted beside the door, in case a nervous recruit forgets, are the precise directions for how to request permission. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider My brother's wife gives it a try. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Back on the starboard side, at the very front, is 'the head': Bathrooms and showers. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Marines (for this training battalion) urinate in troughs. Posted above the trough is how to read urine colour for body hydration. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Soap and hand sanitizer stand like Marines in formation all the way down. Hygiene is a huge emphasis when you're living with 80 other people. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider No, toilets do not have doors. This is so recruits can't hide from DIs, for safety purposes. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Posted inside each stall is a bit of knowledge recruits need to know. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Lysol and toilet paper are also stowed in precise fashion all the way down. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Weight standards are strict Corps-wide, but even stricter on Parris Island. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Showers are community -- my little brother for scale. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Back outside, near the DI hut, drill orders are written out for recruit memorization. Close order drill is of major emphasis at Parris Island. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Recruits memorise drill movements through use of 'ditties,' words and phrases they say in unison as they receive the order on the march. Later, once they're good, they will drop the ditties and perform all orders silently. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider With our backs to the front door, this is what a DI sees when he looks down the squad bay. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider The recruit's view outside the window is simply more barracks and laundry equipment. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider On the way out, I notice one guy who put his lock on backwards. Even in the end, this guy will get hammered if the DIs notice. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider Outside I climb the rope at the end of the obstacle course, for old time's sake. Katie Baysa My brothers and cousins give me hell for not touching the top piece of wood, I'm just desperately trying not to fall. Katie Baysa On the drive out I notice a bunch of recruits in the sand pit doing push-ups and various calisthenics. A crowd of onlookers from graduation has gathered, smiles on their faces while these recruits chew dirt and the DI screams. Ask me if I miss it, I'd tell you sometimes. The sandpit is not one of those things I miss though. Geoffrey Ingersoll/Business Insider

