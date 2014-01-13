WELCOME TO THE SUCK: Here's What Life At Marine Boot Camp Is Like

Established in 1915, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island churns out 20,000 new Marines every year.

Every Friday, a new crop of Marines leaves the base, and they leave happily.

The 12 week program is widely considered the most hellish of all recruit training regimens in the U.S. Military.

Here at Parris Island, the legendary drill instructors (DIs) makes sure every waking moment of a recruit’s life is jam-packed with training.

