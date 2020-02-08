I visited the cheese suite in London, and it even comes with an on-demand cheese hotline

Emma Taylor/Insider Spoiler, the suite did not smell like cheese.

I visited the London cheese suite to see what all the fuss was about – I am quite indifferent and wouldn’t class myself as a cheese-lover.

Pretty much everything in the apartment was cheese-themed, right down to the bathroom soap and doorstops.

It smelled a lot better than I thought it would, except for the fridge.

The sheer amount of cheese-themed details to discover around the accommodation were a delight to explore.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more details.

You may already Brie aware but a cheese suite has popped up in Camden, London. British chain-restaurant Café Rouge is behind this Gouda idea, however, the accommodation isn’t bookable for the general public – the only way to bag a free stay was by entering its competition and hoping you were one of the nine randomly selected winners.

As well as a one-night-stay in the cheese-themed apartment (think cheese bedding, placemats, cheese board games, and even cheese-shaped soap) lucky guests also get a cheese platter on arrival, as well as wine, an on-demand cheese delivery hotline (though sadly visitors are only allowed one phone call per stay), and a £50 ($US64.91) Café Rouge gift card to spend on a meal for two.

The window of opportunity to stay in the suite is pretty small as it’s closing this weekend, but I went along for an hour-long press preview to see all the cheesy details and get a feel for what the winners experience. I’m a bit “meh” about cheese unless it’s melted onto some form of carb, but I was intrigued to see how it would work.

Here’s what it’s actually like inside London’s little slice of cheesy heaven.

First of all, it’s not technically a “hotel.” The Café Rouge cheese suite is in an unassuming serviced apartment block just a short walk from Camden tube station. The suite’s entrance is hidden behind a walled main gateway, which is locked by a keypad system.

Emma Taylor/Insider London’s cheese suite was in a very average looking building.

I was let in and let loose.

Emma Taylor/Insider Going into the cheese suite.

I braced myself to be hit by a pungent cheese odor, but the suite was actually quite fragrantly neutral.

Emma Taylor/Insider I was surprised it did not smell like an artisan cheese counter.

The word “yellow” was the only way to describe the scene before me. The room practically glowed.

Emma Taylor/Insider It looked just as yellow and cheese-obsessed in the flesh as it did in the publicity photos.

Through the front door, I was immediately in the open-plan kitchen and living area.

Emma Taylor/Insider Open-plan living in the cheese suite.

In case it wasn’t already clear that this suite was themed around cheese, the giant wedge and props in the corner hammered home the message.

Emma Taylor/Insider A perfect place to leave some giant corner cheese.

The suite was without a doubt the perfect place to get some cheesy photos for the ‘gram.

Emma Taylor/Insider Playing with the fake cheese props.

No detail was spared in the cheese suite. The representative who let me in told Insider the cushions had to be specially made.

Emma Taylor/Insider The cheese cushions were specially made.

They sourced cheese motif furnishings from all over, right down to this soft throw.

Emma Taylor/Insider Cheese throw draped over the footstool in the living room.

Side tables were covered in a yellow Swiss cheese print and had books for cheese-lovers to flick through.

Emma Taylor/Insider Cheesy books were on hand for guests to read.

The books would be quite interesting if you cook with cheese a lot. However, I can imagine there would come a point where you’d get a little bit sick of it.

Emma Taylor/Insider You’ve got to really, really, enjoy cheese to get through these books.

For entertainment, the accommodation comes with a cheese board game to play with.

Emma Taylor/Insider Play with the cheese board game.

Perfect for a hole-some evening in your cheese cocoon.

Emma Taylor/Insider Being the only player, I won the game by default.

A big part of the enjoyment was taking time to absorb all the cheese-centric touches that made up the suite.

Emma Taylor/Insider A shelfie of cheesy details.

Postcards depicting the cheese items on Café Rouge’s menu were pegged up.

Emma Taylor/Insider Pegged postcards of cheese.

The cheese suite is an Insta-gold playground for getting cool photographs of your experience.

Emma Taylor/Insider More cheesy pics (and puns).

There were little cheese candles too. They did not smell of cheese, just fresh candle wax (yes, I sniffed them).

Emma Taylor/Insider Cute cheese wedge candles.

If this was a normal stay, guests would be greeted with a cheese board platter to pose with and nibble on, but as I was just doing a quick press tour, the kitchen was empty. However, I absolutely loved the Swiss cheese placemats.

Emma Taylor/Insider I was fondue of the Swiss cheese placemats in the kitchen.

I did sit down with a stack of cheesy jokes though.

Emma Taylor/Insider Cheesy jokes in a faux-Camembert box.

What did the cheese say when it looked in the mirror? Halloumi!

Emma Taylor/Insider Well, what did it say?

The kitchen area had a lot of storage, standard appliances, an electric hob, and was accented with more bursts of yellow.

Emma Taylor/Insider The cheese suite’s kitchen.

The suite’s mugs read “I’ll always Brie yours as you Stilton me on.”

Emma Taylor/Insider Cheesy chat-up lines for your partner.

There was a little cheesy clock on the kitchen wall too.

Emma Taylor/Insider It’s Brie ‘o clock somewhere.

The yellowish print covering most of the cupboards and side tables looked less like cheese the closer you got to it. But from a distance, it was pretty convincing.

Emma Taylor/Insider A close-up of the cheese print that covered most of the surfaces.

In true MTV Cribs style, I peeked inside the fridge. The only thing that was in there was the ghosts of cheese platters past, judging from the smell that escaped.

Emma Taylor/Insider Empty fridge except for a strong smell of cheese.

On to the bathroom, and there were more of the same cheese-print decals on cupboards and the shower door, and yellow pops of colour.

Emma Taylor/Insider Still strong yellow vibes, but the least yellow of the rooms.

Directly opposite the sink was the shower.

Emma Taylor/Insider The shower.

The cheese suite’s bathroom felt like a proper hotel when I spied the luxury wellness brand Neom Organics’ mini travel range. But I was most excited by the cheese-shaped soap.

Emma Taylor/Insider Forget the luxury bath and body products, the cheese soap was what thrilled me the most.

The soap was specially made too, and lovingly wrapped in film for the next people staying in the suite to use.

Emma Taylor/Insider Hand washing for demonstration purposes only.

The bathroom door was wedged open with a fake block of cheese.

Emma Taylor/Insider The door was propped open with a cheese wedge.

The yellow concept was ramped up to its highest level in the cheese suite’s bedroom. Although I was hoping for a full cheese bedspread, just the headboard, scatter cushions, two pillows, and throw were themed.

Emma Taylor/Insider I’m sure you’ll have a feta night’s sleep than usual.

The bedroom itself was cosy and very Instagrammable.

Emma Taylor/Insider Cosy cheese bedroom.

The towels on the end of the bed were neatly branded.

Emma Taylor/Insider Branded cheese suite towels.

You couldn’t help but hum the cheese version of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” in this bedroom.

Emma Taylor/Insider ‘Sweet dreams are made of cheese, who am I to diss a Brie’.

The bedside tables (one either side) sported Swiss cheese coasters and a yellow lamp.

Emma Taylor/Insider Cheese details on the bedside tables.

Next to the bed was a sliding wardrobe with more cheese-print decals stuck on.

Emma Taylor/Insider The bedroom wardrobes.

Naturally, I looked inside but there was nothing exciting.

Emma Taylor/Insider Only rails to hang up clothes were inside.

Hanging up in the bedroom was another giant poster of one of Café Rouge’s cheese dishes from its winter menu.

Emma Taylor/Insider You can get more of an idea of how yellow this room was.

Much to my delight, there was another cheese wedge doorstop in the bedroom.

Emma Taylor/Insider Bedroom doorstop.

I was a bit bummed there was no cheese phone hotline to play with during my visit, but I wasn’t an official guest staying over so that was probably why. Overall, the accommodation was incredibly fun and I really enjoyed the level of cheesy (and groan-worthy) details to discover around the place.

Emma Taylor/Insider The cheese suite was cheesy by name, and very cheesy by nature.

Read more:

A cheese-themed hotel just opened in London, and each stay comes with a cheese delivery service

10 things you must see in London that aren’t Big Ben

You can buy wraps made of 100% cheese, and they’re a low-carb dream come true

11 common mistakes that are ruining your cheeses

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.