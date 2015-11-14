Go inside an insane $6 million loft owned by a renowned art collector

Sarah Jacobs His dining room includes huge chairs that were hand-crafted in Colombia. A piece called ‘Fire,’ by Peter Rostovsky, is seen in the background.

Lio Malca is a renowned art collector, gallery owner, and hotelier with properties in New York City, Ibiza, and Tulum.

He recently hoisted his full-floor SoHo loft onto the market for a steep $US6 million. The two-bedroom loft is chock-full of famous art, including pieces by Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, and KAWS. He’s constantly rotating the pieces that are on display in his apartment, making it an endlessly fresh art experience.

Oren and Tal Alexander and Ian Slater of Douglas Elliman have the listing. They recently invited us to a private listing event so that we could check out Malca’s pad for ourselves. We were blown away by what we saw.

As we walked in, we were greeted by two massive pieces of art. Hanging on the wall is Holton Rower's 'Lets Make a Baby.' The tall sculpture is Will Hyman's 'Security guard,' and the flower sculpture is 'Untitled (Rose 46),' by the same artist. Sarah Jacobs Sushi chefs from Tomoe were busy making rolls fresh, ready to serve to guests. Sarah Jacobs Above the kitchen counter, a TV was projecting images of other pieces from Malca's collection. An enormous wine refrigerator has room for storing some 600 bottles. Sarah Jacobs The space is very open, but heavy black curtains can be closed to create separation between rooms. Sarah Jacobs There was valuable art everywhere we looked. On the left is a small Basquiat work called 'Bar.' Towards the back is a statue by Mark Ryden called 'Angel of Meat.' Sarah Jacobs Malca told us this piece by Mark Ryden reminded him of home. 'I only buy things that mean something to me personally,' he said. 'Everything you see here is what I like.' Sarah Jacobs This set by KAWS is called 'Shake and Bake.' In August, Malca planned an innovative exhibit in a former salt factory along the water in Ibiza. The space hosted pieces by KAWS, Basquiat, and Andy Warhol, just to name a few. Many trend-setters have already been spotted in the 8,000-square-foot space, where exhibitions will continue to run for several months. Sarah Jacobs This piece, entitled 'Dissected Companion,' is also by KAWS. Sarah Jacobs The face you see on the right side of the couch is a piece by Evan Penny called 'Stretch #3.' It was constructed from silicone, fabric, and hair. Sarah Jacobs A swing adds a whimsical touch to the living room. Sarah Jacobs This chair, reminiscent of the motivational signs you might find in a boutique, was gifted to him by a friend. Sarah Jacobs Even this stack of books is a work of art. Completed by Brazilian artist Vik Muniz in 1990, it's entitled 'Big Book.' Sarah Jacobs Malca's latest project is an art-filled boutique hotel in Tulum, Mexico. Called 'Casa Malca,' the hotel currently has nine rooms, but there are plans to add more. Malca told us that he and some art collector friends plan to head there to de-stress after Art Basel in December. Sarah Jacobs His dining room includes huge chairs that were hand-crafted in Colombia. In the background is a piece called 'Fire,' by Peter Rostovsky. Sarah Jacobs The chairs were monogrammed with his initials. Sarah Jacobs A pair of Andy Warhols lines the walls of the dining room. Sarah Jacobs The master bedroom was similarly stunning. Behind the bed is a two-part piece by Vik Muniz called 'Double Elvis (From Pictures of Chocolate).' Sarah Jacobs And here's another wild piece by Keith Haring, entitled 'Untitled (Smurf).' Sarah Jacobs Opposite the bed is 'Moonray Man,' by Kenny Scharf. Sarah Jacobs Everything in the loft is automated using this screen in the master bathroom. Sarah Jacobs Even more art can be found in an upstairs loft area. Here are sculptures by Italian artist Tristano di Robilant. Sarah Jacobs A guest bedroom on the main floor is decidedly less colourful. Sarah Jacobs

