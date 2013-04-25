Check Out The Trippy Hamptons Wine Club That Costs $50,000 To Join

Last week, we told you about Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander’s exclusive new wine club in the Hamptons.

Now we have pictures of the 10,000-square-foot Société du Vin, which is currently accepting members for $50,000 a pop.

What once was an old potato barn in Bridgehampton now looks like something from a movie thanks to Hollywood set director Elvis Restaino.

Joseph & Curtis, a wine cellar design company, interviewed Alexander about the project and shared some pictures as well. Check them out below.

