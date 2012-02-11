Inside Fashion Week's Opening Night Parties Where The Kills And Wu-Tang Clan Performed For Star-Studded Audiences

Aly Weisman
Wu Tang Clan

Thursday marked the first night of New York Fashion Week and with it came two star-studded parties to kick off the week-long fashion festivities.

Method Man, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, along with about 20 members of their entourage, took the stage at Milk Studios for the MADE Fashion Week launch party.

Outside the venue nearly 300 people waited in a line that was “backed up to the Hudson.” But inside, partygoers indulged in an open Belvedere bar, took their picture with Elvis, or sat in the new Lexus GS while waiting for Wu-Tang Clan to perform—which they did after midnight.

Down the street, Lindsay Lohan, Alexander Skarsgard, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, among others, hit the Boom Boom Room to sip DeLeon tequila and watch The Kills perform.

But those bored with the performance...

Could get photos taken with Elvis in the pop-up Vegas wedding chapel!

Or check out the new Lexus GS. You could even sit inside and smell the leather.

Or saddle up to the open Belvedere bar.

Where bartenders showed off their skills.

It's almost Valentine's Day...

So grab a sweet treat on your way out from the communal candy dish. Or don't.

Bye Wu-Tang clan!

Down the street, The Kills performed at the Boom Boom Room to a star-studded audience.

Model Erin Wasson.

Guests sipped DeLeon Tequila before calling it a night.

We hope Kanye West and Jay-Z do a surprise Fashion Week performance...

Check out their 'Cray' new video here, at your own risk >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.