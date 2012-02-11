Inside Fashion Week's Opening Night Parties Where The Kills And Wu-Tang Clan Performed For Star-Studded Audiences

Thursday marked the first night of New York Fashion Week and with it came two star-studded parties to kick off the week-long fashion festivities.



Method Man, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, along with about 20 members of their entourage, took the stage at Milk Studios for the MADE Fashion Week launch party.

Outside the venue nearly 300 people waited in a line that was “backed up to the Hudson.” But inside, partygoers indulged in an open Belvedere bar, took their picture with Elvis, or sat in the new Lexus GS while waiting for Wu-Tang Clan to perform—which they did after midnight.

Down the street, Lindsay Lohan, Alexander Skarsgard, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, among others, hit the Boom Boom Room to sip DeLeon tequila and watch The Kills perform.

