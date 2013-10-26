Take A Peek Inside Kurt Cobain's Childhood Home, Which Looks Just Like It Did When He Lived There

The house that Kurt Cobain lived in for 14 years has hit the market with a $US500,000 price tag.

Located in Aberdeen, Wash., the late musician’s childhood home is still largely preserved, with some of Cobain’s belongings still in place. The singer lived here from when he was a baby until the age of nine, and again from ages 16 to 20.

Upstairs in his bedroom, there are even posters and drawings that were left by the Nirvana singer himself. The garage, according to the listing, was where Cobain and Krist Novoselic practiced when they first got a band together in the 1980s.

The home has four bedrooms, and is approximately 1,500 square feet. His mother Kim Cobain is selling the bungalow through real estate listing website The Agency, and they’re hoping the buyer will turn the home into some sort of museum for the late singer:

There are a number of exciting possibilities for the historic property, including renovation, moving the building and incorporating it into a larger institution or private collection or creating a museum in Aberdeen or elsewhere (provided the necessary consent is obtained). The family has photos of Kurt throughout his life in the home and would be willing to share a few select copies with the purchaser. Many rock legend homes have been turned into destination landmarks and restored to look as they did when the musician(s) grew up there. This has been done with the early homes of John Lennon, Paul McCartney and more recently, Johnny Cash. Notable homes like Kurt Cobain’s can also be used as vacation rentals, such as the last home Jim Morrison owned in Hollywood.

Check out images from the listing below.

According to the listing, the home hasn’t been changed much since Cobain was growing up here.

There are pictures of the late musician sitting near this exact fireplace for a family photo.

The kitchen is neon yellow with a ’70s linoleum floor.

The bathroom even has a four-claw bath.

This was Cobain’s room. The listing even shows his hiding place underneath the carpet.

His wall is still plastered with the remains of posters, and band names he traced himself.

Pictures of Cobain in the home as a young man are available on the listing website.

The real estate agency suggests whoever buys the home should turn it into a museum for the late singer.

You can see more pictures of Cobain as a child in the home over on The Agency’s website.

