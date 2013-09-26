HOUSE OF THE DAY: Kid Rock's 'Balinese Oasis' Is Surprisingly Beautiful

Megan Willett
Kid rock malibu mansionCaliforniaMoves.com

Musician Kid Rock is selling his Malibu, Calif. compound for $US13.45 million, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.

Rock (née Robert James Ritchie) bought the Point Dume property — which is described by the listing at CaliforniaMoves.com as a “Balinese oasis” — in October 2006 for $US11.6 million.

The home has just over 8,000 square feet of space with an open floor plan and huge, stunning rooms. The master bedroom even has his-and-hers walk-in closets.

The five-bedroom mansion sits on 1.54 acres of property, with a pool in the backyard, as well as a mini guest house.

According to real estate blog Trulia, Rock still has plenty of homes left in his real estate portfolio. He also owns a 6,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Detroit; an ocean front home Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL; a condo in Nashville, TN; and two adjoining estates northwest of Detroit.

Welcome to Kid Rock's 'ultimate Balinese oasis' in Malibu.

The zen-themed mansion has over 8,000 square feet of space.

The floor plan is open, with tall ceilings and arched hallways connecting the rooms.

There are lots of cozy places to sit and unwind, and seven fireplaces.

The dining table is huge, and can fit massive dinner parties with easy access to the outdoor patio.

The kitchen also has bar seating, and a skylight.

Guests can leave the kitchen and go hang out on the outdoor patio.

There are a few outdoor lanai seating areas.

Overall, the mansion has five bedrooms and five and half bathrooms.

Here's a look at the master bedroom with tall ceiling and dark wood floors.

The master bath has a steam shower and huge tub that looks out onto the backyard.

Plus his and hers sinks, and two walk in closets nearby.

There's space for a gym in the home.

And this crazy hang out room, which Rock decorated with a hybrid couch/bed.

In the backyard is where you can find the gorgeous pool.

As well as the guest house, which looks out into the backyard.

One last view of Kid Rock's 'Zen Balinese Retreat.'

