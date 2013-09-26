HOUSE OF THE DAY: Kid Rock's 'Balinese Oasis' Is Surprisingly Beautiful

Musician Kid Rock is selling his Malibu, Calif. compound for $US13.45 million, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.

Rock (née Robert James Ritchie) bought the Point Dume property — which is described by the listing at CaliforniaMoves.com as a “Balinese oasis” — in October 2006 for $US11.6 million.

The home has just over 8,000 square feet of space with an open floor plan and huge, stunning rooms. The master bedroom even has his-and-hers walk-in closets.

The five-bedroom mansion sits on 1.54 acres of property, with a pool in the backyard, as well as a mini guest house.

According to real estate blog Trulia, Rock still has plenty of homes left in his real estate portfolio. He also owns a 6,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Detroit; an ocean front home Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL; a condo in Nashville, TN; and two adjoining estates northwest of Detroit.

