The gorgeous Bel-Air estate once owned by Kenny Rogers just sold for $50 million

Megan Willett
Kenny rogers house of the dayHilton & Hyland

The Wall Street Journal reports that a gorgeous Bel-Air estate formerly owned by country singer Kenny Rogers has sold for $US50 million.

The hillside mansion went on sale last year for $US65 million while it was still under construction, but was taken off the market until the home was finished last December.

Known as Lionsgate, the property was enlarged from its original 9,359 square feet to a whopping 24,000 square feet with a guest house that has an additional two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The main home has nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a ballroom, saltwater pool, 12-seat home theatre, and even a refrigerated wine room.

With two acres of property, the estate also has a tennis court, gym with a sauna, and an outdoor glass elevator next to the pool.

Rogers purchased the home in the ’70s, according to the WSJ. He added two lion statues to the main gate and renamed the property “Liongate.”

The current sellers of the home are a mystery, but the listing agent told the WSJ last year that “they are European and purchased the home for personal use,” adding that they put the mansion up for sale because they hadn’t spent enough time in Los Angeles.

The property was sold by Hilton & Hyland‘s agent Mia Trudeau.

This is Liongate Estate, the 24,000-square-foot property that just sold for $50 million. The home has a tennis court, saltwater swimming pool, and outdoor glass elevator.

The home sits on two acres of property, and both of its Bel-Air entrances are gated. Rogers was the owner to add those lions to the gate (he's a Leo).

Let's go inside the mansion, shall we?

The home was recently renovated to include a guest wing. It was expanded by over twice its original size.

The main part of the home is stunning. The mansion was sold fully furnished, and has a lot of amazing amenities.

Here's the massive sitting room.

The kitchen has two central islands, bar seating, and up-to-date appliances.

There are nine bedrooms in the home.

As well as 14 bathrooms. This stand alone tub and steam shower belong to the home's master suite.

There's also a library-slash-study where the new owners can do business.

And a billiards room for game nights.

The ballroom of the home has its own private entrance and private kitchen for entertaining guests.

And of course, it also has its own bar (in addition to the home's refrigerated wine room, of course).

One last look at the gorgeous property.

