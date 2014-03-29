HOUSE OF THE DAY: Inside The $US65 Million Bel-Air Estate Once Owned By Kenny Rogers

A gorgeous Bel-Air estate formerly owned by country singer Kenny Rogers is on sale for $US65 million.

The hillside mansion is technically still under construction after being enlarged from 9,359 square feet to a whopping 24,000 square feet, listing agent Mia Trudeau of Hilton & Hyland told the Wall Street Journal. The home is virtually complete, save for the new guest wing, which will add another two bedrooms and three bathrooms to the home.

Currently, the mansion has nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with a ballroom, a saltwater pool, a 12-seat home theatre, and even a refrigerated wine room. With two acres of property, the estate also has a tennis court, gym with a sauna, and an outdoor glass elevator next to the pool.

Rogers purchased the home in the ’70s, according to the WSJ. He added two lion statues to the main gate and renamed the property “Liongate.”

The current sellers of the home are a mystery, but Trudeau told the WSJ that “they are European and purchased the home for personal use,” adding that they put the mansion up for sale because they hadn’t spent enough time in Los Angeles.

The property is currently listed with Hilton & Hyland.

