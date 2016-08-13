Inside the nightmare JetBlue flight that injured 24 people after hitting massive turbulence

Cadie Thompson

Twenty-two JetBlue passengers and two crew members were injured on Thursday when the plane hit heavy turbulence.

The plane, which was on its way from Boston to Sacramento, California, made an emergency landing in Rapid City, South Dakota. Those injured where then transported to the local hospital. 

Passengers that experienced the tumultuous ride took to social media to recount the incident. 

The turbulence even caused the toilet to be ripped from the wall in the bathroom, according to one passenger who shared his experience on Twitter. 

According to a CNN report, one crew member was assisted off the plane by medical personnel. Passenger Rhonda Renee tweeted an image of the woman flight attendant being helped off the plane. 

 

While the incident was no doubt scary, passenger Derek Lindahl said via Twitter that the JetBlue staff handled the situation professionally and that many of the passengers were “mildly amused” when they realised how big of a story it became. 

