Inside the nightmare JetBlue flight that injured 24 people after hitting massive turbulence

Twenty-two JetBlue passengers and two crew members were injured on Thursday when the plane hit heavy turbulence.

The plane, which was on its way from Boston to Sacramento, California, made an emergency landing in Rapid City, South Dakota. Those injured where then transported to the local hospital.

Passengers that experienced the tumultuous ride took to social media to recount the incident.

Lady in front of me had no belt on and was at least 2ft off the seat. I literally grabbed her out of the air to hold her to the seat ????

— Derek Lindahl (@oif_vet) August 12, 2016

The turbulence even caused the toilet to be ripped from the wall in the bathroom, according to one passenger who shared his experience on Twitter.

Rear toilet was completely ripped from its housing pic.twitter.com/E63wsq0TkY

— Derek Lindahl (@oif_vet) August 12, 2016

According to a CNN report, one crew member was assisted off the plane by medical personnel. Passenger Rhonda Renee tweeted an image of the woman flight attendant being helped off the plane.

Jet blue scary ride… pic.twitter.com/q9iFTgmKeJ

— Rhonda Renee (@Bistrobaby) August 12, 2016

While the incident was no doubt scary, passenger Derek Lindahl said via Twitter that the JetBlue staff handled the situation professionally and that many of the passengers were “mildly amused” when they realised how big of a story it became.

Most passengers are mildly amused at the attention. Others have no idea that this is even a leading news story ????

— Derek Lindahl (@oif_vet) August 12, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.