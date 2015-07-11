We followed a cosplayer into the world of anime, tight vinyl costumes, and nerd culture

Warning: This video contains strong language.

Thousands of people descended on the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan dressed as their favourite television, film, comic, video game costumes, and more for 2013 New York Comic Con.

Some of the fans are dedicated cosplayers, visiting all Comic Con and anime conventions, and spending all their time and money on handmade costumes.

We met Jenni Hashimoto, a 25-year-old cosplayer living in New York. She and her friends were dressed as characters of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ for the day, and between their Comic Con commitments they did a photoshoot recreating some of their favourite scenes from the show.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Kamelia Angelova.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.