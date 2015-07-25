Inside J. Crew Mercantile's first store

J. Crew’s first Mercantile store opened on Wednesday in Dallas, Texas.

The new Mercantile store will stock the same discounted merchandise that the company’s existing factory stores sell.

However, the concept is unique in that J. Crew’s Mercantile stores will be opened in more convenient, residential locations than its factory stores.

The first Mercantile store of its kind quietly opened its doors in the Shops at Park Lane, an outlet shopping center that houses a wide range of upscale stores and restaurants.

The sprawling, popular shopping center is in north Dallas.



Some existing stores in this shopping center include discounted retailers like Nordstrom Rack and Saks OFF 5th.

One customer is already loving the location. “

I shop the Factory store in Allen and this is so much closer for me, plus it has the kids clothes, which Allen doesn’t,” said Kim Daugherty to The Dallas Morning News.

The J.Crew Mercantile storefront is very similar to established J. Crew outlets.

The floor plan also appears to be highly reflective of J. Crew full price and factory stores.

In an interview with CNBC in 2012, Mickey Drexler, the CEO of J. Crew, revealed just how much effort goes into constructing the floor plan of each store and how important product placement is in driving sales.



It seems as if the company adapted a very similar model with its new Mercantile store as some products are placed at the front of the store, while others line the shelves.

“

Most racks and tables have signs saying items are marked 30 per cent or 40 per cent off. Men’s jeans priced at $US98 were on sale for $US25 off. Men’s shirts priced at $US64.50 and a girl’s blue jean jacket at the same price were both marked 30 per cent off. Women’s sweaters are 40 per cent off,” according to The Dallas Morning News.

Some customers that have visited the store aren’t seeing that much of a difference between the new store and J. Crew’s other outlets.



“It has a J. Crew store feel and quality, but a J. Crew Factory pricing structure,” said Lauren Spann on Instagram.

Another customer agreed with that sentiment but to a more negative degree.

“

I wasn’t blown away. It’s not that different than the Factory store. I thought it was going to be something more exciting,” said

Sarah Dickson to Bloomberg.

Another user was impressed by some of the merchandise she found in the store.



“

Loving the @jcrew Mercantile Collector Tees,” ‘wherewearinthecity’ wrote on Instagram.

To celebrate the launch of the new store, J. Crew Mercantile is offering customers a discount through the 1st of August.

PostbyJ.Crew Factory.

J. Crew will open 10 Mercantile stores this year, according to an internal memo leaked to Buzzfeed.

