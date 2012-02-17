INSIDE INTEL: Our Tour Of The Company That Put The Silicon In Silicon Valley

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

This week, we visited Intel’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California to find out where the tech company is placing its bets these days and which startups it’s interested in funding.When you think of Intel, you probably think of the silicon chips resting inside your PC.



But the company is also doing a lot to show how companies can use its chips in new ways.

For instance, it’s pushing a super-thin type of notebook computer called an Ultrabook, and has introduced its smartphone reference design — so that soon, its chips may power the little computers in our pockets. It’s also been supplying chips for data centres for Internet giants like Google and Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.