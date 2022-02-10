I visited an Indian mithai store and quickly learned you shouldn’t eat all the dessert sweets at once — here are 7 you need to try

Entering Pooja’s was like arriving at a South Asian Willy Wonka factory. The counters were lined with mithai, baklawa, samosas, dried lentils, peas, and other snacks.

I recognized the usual suspects from my community in the growing queue of customers — “aunties” in headscarves and elderly “uncles” with walking sticks. More unusually, I overheard two young women say they wanted mithai for a movie they’re working on with Dev Patel in London that’s set in India.

Eventually, I spoke to Imran Salim, who told me his family opened this flagship store in 1986. Since then, they have opened stores in Kingsbury in London, Cardiff, Wales, and most recently East Ham, London.

Prices range from £3-£5, or around $4-$7 for a small box. It’s £5-£7, or around $7-$10 for a medium box, and the large option is priced at £10-£12, or roughly $13-$16.