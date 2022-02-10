I visited an Indian mithai store and quickly learned you shouldn’t eat all the dessert sweets at once — here are 7 you need to try

- I visited a popular Indian sweet store in Tooting, South London, and tasted its offering of mithai.
It had been a while since I’d experienced the sugar rush unique to mithai so I decided to visit the highest-rated Indian sweets store in London, with 4.4 stars on Google.
Pooja Sweets & Savouries is located on Upper Tooting Road, the main street in Tooting, South London — an area that’s home to lots of food and cultural stores from Middle Eastern and South Asian diaspora communities.
Eventually, I spoke to Imran Salim, who told me his family opened this flagship store in 1986. Since then, they have opened stores in Kingsbury in London, Cardiff, Wales, and most recently East Ham, London.
Prices range from £3-£5, or around $4-$7 for a small box. It’s £5-£7, or around $7-$10 for a medium box, and the large option is priced at £10-£12, or roughly $13-$16.
“It totally depends where you’re coming from because the Indians usually prefer burfi, the Pakistanis usually like gulab jamuns or ladoos,” he told me. “But English people who have never tasted anything before just choose the most colorful ones,” he joked.
He added that once people have tried mithai for the first time, they become more adventurous with their choices and appreciate the taste as well as their appearance.
Ahluwalia wrote that it was around 8,000 B.C. when “curious natives of the Indian sub-continent discovered what lay within the husk of the sugarcane reed: a succulent (and chewable) fibrous interior that was tooth-achingly sweet.” Their descendants “boiled the liquid down until it became concentrated, allowed it to cool and solidify, and voila! Molasses-coated sugar crystals were born.”
The raw sugar, “gur or jaggery,” was mixed with the ingredients mentioned above to form the desserts we know and love.
According to Indian TV chef and author Sanjeev Kapoor’s website, the crunchy orange sweet is written about in the cookbook “Kitab-al-Tabeekh” by Muhammad bin Hasan al-Baghdadi, who notes that the dish originates from Persia, where it was called “Zalabia.”
Pooja’s sells a more luxurious option but I kept it simple so I could compare it to the other ones I’ve had, and it held its own. Jalebis are reliably good and can be a great gateway to more adventurous South Asian sweets.
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor also noted on his website that gulab jamuns have Persian roots. “The dish was inspired from the Arabic dessert- Luqmat al-qaadhi that means ‘The Judge’s Bite’. It came to India through the Mughals, who named it Gulab Jamun in Persian meaning- gul (flower), ab (water), and jamun as in the fruit Black Plum,” he wrote.
There was chocolate burfi, which had a thin layer of chocolate on top of regular burfi, and there were pistachio and coconut variations, which still have smooth textures, but crunchy nuts and coconut flakes interrupted this.
I had never tried buffalo milk burfi before but I was drawn to its toffee color and, while I’m loyal to gulab jamuns, I had to admit to myself that Pooja’s special buffalo milk burfi stole the show.
The sweetness was more subtle and gave way to the filling in the center. I preferred the rose filling to the chocolate one but they’re both so visually appealing that they would enhance a mithai spread.
Some are enhanced with coloring or saffron to taste, which adds a sweetness that distracts from the immediate nutty flavor. Edible silver on top makes them stand out among the others, but this could never distract me from the siren call of my beloved gulab jamuns.
While tucking in, I video called my mom to tell her I had patisa in my possession and she got upset with me for not saving her some.
The blog post adds that it’s made from reduced milk, and cooked with an acid such as lemon juice, sugar, and ghee — a clarified butter popular in South Asian recipes.
By the time I had sampled the milk cake, I was visibly shaking from sugar overload. While all the mithai proved to be a great afternoon treat with my cup of tea, the gift of hindsight has led me to believe that trying all of them in one sitting was not the best idea, and I’m sure my dentist would agree.
