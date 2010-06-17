Inside Hot Potato's New iPhone App

Hot Potato, a forum for real time discussion of live events, just released a new version of its iPhone app.



Hot Potato is structured in much the same way as location apps like Loopt and Foursquare, but with an emphasis on what you are doing rather than where you are. Users “check-in” to activities, rather than venues. If I’m watching the a particular television show, for instance, Hot Potato lets me share that information, see who is doing the same thing, and communicate with them about it as it happens.

Use of Hot Potato until now has largely centered around major events — watching the World Cup, say, or attending a large conference. The new app is designed to encourage users to engage with each other around more mundane activities as well: what they are reading, watching, or even just thinking about.

