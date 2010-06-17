Inside Hot Potato's New iPhone App

Hot Potato screen grabs

Hot Potato, a forum for real time discussion of live events, just released a new version of its iPhone app.

Hot Potato is structured in much the same way as location apps like Loopt and Foursquare, but with an emphasis on what you are doing rather than where you are. Users “check-in” to activities, rather than venues. If I’m watching the a particular television show, for instance, Hot Potato lets me share that information, see who is doing the same thing, and communicate with them about it as it happens.

Use of Hot Potato until now has largely centered around major events — watching the World Cup, say, or attending a large conference. The new app is designed to encourage users to engage with each other around more mundane activities as well: what they are reading, watching, or even just thinking about.

The suggested activities depend on what other people are up to; Justin Bieber fans are everywhere.

We jumped right on that bandwagon...

... and were rewarded! We're a big deal now!

You can also check-in to what you're thinking about. (The Biebs, naturally.)

You can share your check-ins on Twitter, Facebook

Thanks to Foursquare's API, you can also check-in there from inside Hot Potato

While you're primarily checking-in to an activity with Hot Potato, you can also say where you're participating from, picking locations out of Foursquare's database

Once you check in to an activity, you get bounced over to a news feed of recent activity

Your range of activities isn't limited to the default verbs; you can be doing anything you want

Hot Potato is obviously more useful and fun if people you know are on it too; you can search for friends from Facebook, Twitter, and your address book

Hot Potato returns a list of people you're connected to on, in this case, Twitter who are also using Hot Potato

Inviting them to be your friend only takes one press of a button, as it turns out. Whoops!

You can have Hot Potato send you push notifications when your friends share what they're up to

