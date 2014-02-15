Guys Share Their Biggest Dealbreaker In A Relationship, And Other Sex Stats For Dudes

In the last two weeks or so we’ve gotten a ton of (sometimes ridiculous) data about love and relationships, but some of it useful, so we’re sharing some key stats we got from a survey on how men think about sex and love from lifestyle newsletter, InsideHook.

Take note, people, because the purpose of Valentine’s Day is a data dump and it only happens once a year.

Now, your typical InsideHook reader is in his late 20s or 30s, has cash to throw around, and is striving to be a gentleman of leisure/most interesting man in the world.

Naturally, this means all of you (if you’re a guy).

The full results of the Sex Survey are here, but we’ve pulled a few of the ones that grabbed our attention.

For one, apparently men no longer care if a woman can’t cook and the number one turn off in a relationship is rudeness… by a landslide.

Surprisingly, only (ONLY) 54% of men would take a male birth control pill if it were invented.

Thanks for pulling that weight, guys.

Now, this last data point is a hot button issue. And let me preface it by saying that InsideHook Editor Steve Bryant told Business Insider that the publication in no way endorses this view.

In fact, he and the rest of the crew at InsideHook think we need to do some serious soul searching on this one.

A whopping 77% of men do not think that watching porn adversely effect their dating life. Some think it actually helps.

Boys, this delusion is at the very (very) least slightly amusing.

