This whimsical cottage in a historic Chicago neighbourhood looks like something out of 'The Hobbit' and comes with a 'secret' garden — take a look inside

A whimsical cottage that looks like it’s from “The Hobbit” is on the market for $US495,000, according to Inman.

The Chicago home sits among lush greenery and has a “secret garden.” Inside, vintage artifacts from around the world create a maximalist, charming vibe.

It became so popular online that it was contracted to sell just three weeks after being listed.

“Hobbit” fans, delight.

A whimsical cottage enshrouded in lush greenery, filled with vintage artifacts and boasting a “secret garden,” has hit the market for $US495,000– and it’s been dubbed a hobbit home. While it looks like it’s in the middle of a magical forest, the property is actually in a Chicago neighbourhood.

With an eclectic mix of everything from stained glass accents and leopard-print details to Venetian lanterns and rich tapestries, it quickly went viral on the internet. The owners are selling the home as is, with all antiques and decor, hoping that the next owner will preserve the house’s charm.

They were right. In just 23 days, the home was already contracted to sell. But because the sale has not yet gone through, the property is still on the market.

Take a look inside.

Located in Chicago’s landmarked The Villa District, the $US495,000 white cottage offers countryside refuge just 15 minutes from the city.

The Villa District is known for its homes built in the Arts and Crafts and Prairie School architectural styles. There are only 126 homes in the Villa district.

The cottage was built in 1904. It sits among lush greenery, as if situated in a magical forest.

Combined with a whimsical 1,869-square-foot interior rich in antiques, the home looks like something out of “The Hobbit.”

The current owners, Christa Brachert and her husband Donald Paset, own an antique shop and deal art, respectively. They spent half a century filling the cottage with interesting finds like a leopard-print stair runner and gondola lanterns.

“The owners didn’t believe in putting anything away in storage,” Nick Fallico, the Dream Town Realty agent behind the listing, told Inman. “They felt that anything that goes in storage should be sold.”

All the antiques and artifacts are included in the price of the house. The owners “want to sell it the way it is and hope the next buyer enjoys it as much as they have,” Fallico said.

Brachert said the home was originally a blank canvas. Now, “It’s cosy and beautiful and fabulous,” she told Block Club Chicago. “There is something magic about this house.”

Brachert first tried decorating with one theme, but didn’t like the constraints. The study exemplifies her mismatched approach, from paintings and printed rugs to bird house figurines.

She’s particularly fond of her kitchen’s cast-iron AGA gas range. Wreaths, herbs, and flowers hang from the ceiling.

There are three bedrooms, each with a different look. This one takes on a Moroccan vibe with bold colours and gilded accents.

In fact, many of the house’s artifacts are from around the world, from Italian side tables to Russian wooden chairs.

Many of the walls are filled with tapestries or curtains Brachert has collected over the years.

There are also three bathrooms.

A French chaise percée sits atop the master bedroom’s toilet.

Wrapped in endless greenery, the outdoor space is like a secret garden. Brachert divided it into “rooms.”

There’s a dining area, complete with a quaint table and wrought-iron chairs.

And a pool, which looks like you’re swimming in a forest oasis.

There’s also a nearby lounge area for drying off …

… and a painting area, among other “rooms.”

Brachert also cultivated a green archway canopy out on the footpath, which she said has been a popular spot for wedding and graduation photos.

It’s no wonder the charming house has been so popular, viewed on Redfin more than 24,000 times and contracted to sell within three weeks.

