We went to Hinge's booze-fuelled London launch party

Hinge, the dating app that connects users to people in their social circles, just launched in London.

To celebrate, the company held a glitzy party in a London hotel rooftop bar and invited some people along for champagne and real-life conversation. We went along to see how excited people were about another dating app arriving on the scene.

