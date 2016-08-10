Amazing video shows what the inside of a gun looks like when it's being fired

We often think of firing a gun to be a split second event, but within that split second a number of different tiny parts work in tandem to set the bullet into motion. The 1911 .45 calibre handgun is an iconic gun, used as the standard issue firearm by the armed forces for 75 years. Animagraffs designed a series of smart graphics to illustrate what goes on inside.

