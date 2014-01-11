Haunting Photos From The Most Notorious Part Of Guantanamo Prison

New camps housing Guantanamo detainees are state-of-the art facilities modelled after American medium-security prisons.

The buildings don’t last long and are constantly being replaced, but the first camp, Camp X-Ray, is the one everyone thinks of when they imagine the abuse suffered by Guantanamo detainees.

Business Insider spent one very hot afternoon exploring the now-abandoned Camp X-Ray in 2013.

We knew it would be intense, but that doesn’t really describe visiting the place where America’s reputation was sullied forever. Even overgrown with grass on a beautiful island, it’s impossible to see past the dark history of what happened here.

