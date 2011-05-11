Inside Google I/O: Amazing Scenes From The Show

Google kicked off its annual I/O conference for developers today in San Francisco’s Moscone centre, and the company used the full force of its bankroll and design chops to wow the 5,000 attendees.



These are important people: without an army of developers, Android wouldn’t have the apps necessary to keep it ahead of Apple’s iOS.

But the show sold out in less than an hour, leaving a lot of developers on the outside.

We took some pictures to show you what you missed.

