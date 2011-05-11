Inside Google I/O: Amazing Scenes From The Show

Matt Rosoff
Giant Androids

Google kicked off its annual I/O conference for developers today in San Francisco’s Moscone centre, and the company used the full force of its bankroll and design chops to wow the 5,000 attendees.

These are important people: without an army of developers, Android wouldn’t have the apps necessary to keep it ahead of Apple’s iOS.

But the show sold out in less than an hour, leaving a lot of developers on the outside.

We took some pictures to show you what you missed.

A giant Google Places logo lets you know you're in the right spot.

They found a use for all those leftover CR-48 Chrome OS tablets -- you don't need Windows or Mac OS to check people in.

By reading this sign, you agree.

Outside the main keynote hall, a line of giant Androids stands guard.

Friend or foe?

This little Android robot is a lot less threatening.

As part of the keynote, Google showed an Android device controlling a labyrinth game. Tilt the tablet and the wooden panel with the maze tilts the same way.

Outside the hall, attendees can use an Android tablet to control this giant version of the same game.

Don't let the ball drop!

Now they know how many holes it takes to fill Moscone centre.

So what's downstairs? Looks like a lot of people at the Chrome booth.

The HTML5 Chrome demo is inside an inflated igloo.

The jellyfish demo looks nice on a high-def screen.

What are all these people waiting for?

Free Chrome tablets! Each of the 5,000 attendees gets a 10.1 inch Galaxy Tab. They don't go on sale until later this month.

The back has a bunch of little Androids on it.

It's all charged up and ready to use.

A lot of folks were testing them out in the lounges scattered around the hall.

Here's a gigantic demo of Google Earth.

Google Earth fills in the images gradually. Some come directly from Street View photos.

The best part wasn't all the big impressive stuff. It was hearing Google execs and employees explain their platform plans for the next year.

