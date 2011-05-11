Inside Google I/O: Amazing Scenes From The Show

Google kicked off its annual I/O conference for developers today in San Francisco’s Moscone centre, and the company used the full force of its bankroll and design chops to wow the 5,000 attendees.
These are important people: without an army of developers, Android wouldn’t have the apps necessary to keep it ahead of Apple’s iOS.
But the show sold out in less than an hour, leaving a lot of developers on the outside.
We took some pictures to show you what you missed.
They found a use for all those leftover CR-48 Chrome OS tablets -- you don't need Windows or Mac OS to check people in.
As part of the keynote, Google showed an Android device controlling a labyrinth game. Tilt the tablet and the wooden panel with the maze tilts the same way.
Outside the hall, attendees can use an Android tablet to control this giant version of the same game.
Free Chrome tablets! Each of the 5,000 attendees gets a 10.1 inch Galaxy Tab. They don't go on sale until later this month.
The best part wasn't all the big impressive stuff. It was hearing Google execs and employees explain their platform plans for the next year.
