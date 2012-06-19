'Glee' Creator Ryan Murphy Is Putting His Malibu Beach House On The Market For $7M

Aly Weisman
Ryan Murphy HouseThe beach front home boasts excellent outdoor spaces.

Photo: Zillow

Just a year after Ryan Murphy purchased this beachside Malibu home from Charlize Theron for $6,562,000, the “Glee” creator is putting it back on the market for $6,995,000.The 2,095-square-foot house boasts three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and state of the art kitchen, but it’s the home’s outdoor spaces that prove most appealing.

An oversized water-front deck has a lounge, cabana, spa, fire pit and outdoor shower, while a back patio offers plenty fo peace and quiet.

The Malibu property is one of two homes Murphy purchased last year. The other, a $10 million Spanish Colonial in Beverly Hills, was previously owned by Diane Keaton and just last week was the location for a $25,000 a plate fundraiser dinner for President Obama.

Images courtesy of Zillow.

The home's best feature is this outdoor water-front deck with lounge, cabana, spa, fire pit and outdoor shower.

Inside, the home's communal spaces all have great views of the ocean.

Including this living room, which is perfect for relaxing.

Updated kitchen with state of the art appliances.

The 2,095-square-foot home has three bedrooms.

And three and a half bathrooms.

If one ever gets sick of looking at the ocean, this back patio offers plenty of privacy,

