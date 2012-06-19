'Glee' Creator Ryan Murphy Is Putting His Malibu Beach House On The Market For $7M

The beach front home boasts excellent outdoor spaces.

Photo: Zillow

Just a year after Ryan Murphy purchased this beachside Malibu home from Charlize Theron for $6,562,000, the “Glee” creator is putting it back on the market for $6,995,000.The 2,095-square-foot house boasts three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and state of the art kitchen, but it’s the home’s outdoor spaces that prove most appealing.



An oversized water-front deck has a lounge, cabana, spa, fire pit and outdoor shower, while a back patio offers plenty fo peace and quiet.

The Malibu property is one of two homes Murphy purchased last year. The other, a $10 million Spanish Colonial in Beverly Hills, was previously owned by Diane Keaton and just last week was the location for a $25,000 a plate fundraiser dinner for President Obama.

Images courtesy of Zillow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.