Take a look inside 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke's California house, which sold for $4.4 million

Emilia Clarke's property was designed with privacy in mind.

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke has just sold her Venice, California property for $US4.4 million, Fox Business first reported.

The property has a 30ft pool, and the ground floor is entirely open-plan.

The house is close to the beach and was designed with privacy in mind, realtors Douglas Elliman said in the listing.

Actor Emilia Clarke, who has starred in “Game of Thrones” as well as films from the “Terminator” and “Star Wars” franchises, has sold her house in Venice, California for $US4.4 million.

Despite the price tag, the property only has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Realtors Douglas Elliman describe the 11-year-old property as a “breathtaking architectural home.”

The gated property was designed with privacy in mind, the realtors added, and described it is a “secluded escape located on one of the best streets in Venice,” close to the beach and the Marina Del Rey.

Fox Business first reported on the property’s sale. Juliette Hohnen from Douglas Elliman and Ruby Fay of Pinnacle Estate Properties held the listing.

Clarke paid $US4.64 million for the property back in August 2016,Realtor.com reported, citing property records. She listed it for sale for just under $US5 million in August 2020, but cut its price by $US250,000 in both September and November. The property sold for $US4.4 million in late December.

The median price for properties in the neighbourhood is $US1.6 million, according to Realtor.com.

The property is 2,817 square ft in total.

The house is dominated by a large living room with 15ft ceilings and built-in bookshelves that surround a fireplace.

The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows and doors on two sides, with one leading to a courtyard …

… and the other taking you to a front patio with 80-year-old olive trees.

As well as the living room, the ground floor has a long, thin “den” with custom wood cabinets that also looks out over the courtyard.

The courtyard features a 30ft pool …

… and a covered veranda.

The ground floor also has a large kitchen with soapstone counters and a breakfast bar.

Apart from the bathroom, the ground floor is entirely open-plan.

The master bedroom has stunning views of the surroundings …

… a huge walk-in closet …

… and a bathroom that the realtors described as “spa-like.”

The property has a second en-suite bedroom, too.

