Inside Frank Sinatra's Ranch, Full Of Hollywood History

In 1948, Frank Sinatra purchased this brick ranch on 2.3 acres in Los Angeles for $250,000.While Sinatra spent little time on the property as he divorced wife Nancy shortly after its purchase, Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Brad Grey, a longtime fan looking to own a piece of Hollywood history, bought the home in 2010 for $18,500,000.
Now, Grey is looking to sell the 8.600 square-foot-home, where he married his second wife Cassandra in front of Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez in 2011, for $19,995,000.
Grey, who never followed up on his original plan to remodel the home, has since relocated to a property in Bel Air.
Guess Grey will just have to live out his Sinatra fantasies by using the singer’s music in his TV and film projects, like he did in “The Sopranos.”
Photos courtesy of Zillow.
Main Walkway To Entry (Sinatra's wife Nancy changed the locks to the home so her soon-to-be ex-husband couldn't get in.)
Exterior. (Paramount Studios CEO Brad Grey married his second wife on the property in 2011 in a star-studded ceremony that included Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Jennifer Lopez.)
Living Room (The home was initially put on the market for $23.5 million last September, but the price was dropped this month to $19,995,000.)
Dining Room (Brad Grey met Sinatra in New York when he was 18-years-old and has admired the singer ever since.)
Study (Sinatra owned the home later in his career, when he wasn't selling as many albums and struggling financially.)
