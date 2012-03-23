Inside Frank Sinatra's Ranch, Full Of Hollywood History

Paramount CEO Brad Grey is selling this former Frank Sinatra home for nearly $20 million.

In 1948, Frank Sinatra purchased this brick ranch on 2.3 acres in Los Angeles for $250,000.While Sinatra spent little time on the property as he divorced wife Nancy shortly after its purchase, Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Brad Grey, a longtime fan looking to own a piece of Hollywood history, bought the home in 2010 for $18,500,000.



Now, Grey is looking to sell the 8.600 square-foot-home, where he married his second wife Cassandra in front of Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez in 2011, for $19,995,000.

Grey, who never followed up on his original plan to remodel the home, has since relocated to a property in Bel Air.

Guess Grey will just have to live out his Sinatra fantasies by using the singer’s music in his TV and film projects, like he did in “The Sopranos.”

Photos courtesy of Zillow.

