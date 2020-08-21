An anonymous Saudi billionaire just snatched up the former vacation home of Jackie O's family in one of London's wealthiest enclaves. Take a look inside.

Courtesy of Wetherell 47 Grosvenor Square.

A residence at 47 Grosvenor Square once used by Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ family sold within 24 hours of hitting the market. A Saudi billionaire bought it for $US22 million.

Grosvenor Square is an enclave in London’s affluent Mayfair neighbourhood.

The apartment is considered a “trophy property” at 5,000 square feet with a 60-foot-plus balcony.

You know real estate is hot when it only sits on the market for 24 hours. It also helps if the property has a glamorous history – and high-profile former residents.

That was the case for the first-floor apartment at 47 Grosvenor Square in London’s affluent Mayfair neighbourhood. The property, which was once used as a London home by the Onassis family, including Jackie Kennedy Onassis, hit the market with an asking price of nearly $US30 million. Within 24 hours, someone had scooped it up for $US22 million.

Wetherell, the real-estate agency behind the deal, kept the buyer’s identity anonymous but acknowledged the new owner is a Saudi billionaire. Peter Wetherell, founder and chairman of the agency, described the home in a press release as a “trophy property” – London properties that appeal to the global elite.

The apartment has yet to be restored since it was used by Onassis clan, and restoration could bump up its value even higher, to $US35 million. At 5,000 square feet, the home spans nearly the whole width and depth of the building, and it’s the only apartment in the building to have a 63-foot balcony overlooking Grosvenor Square.

Here’s a look inside.

Here's a look inside.

The billionaire bought the home for his daughter, according to Wetherell, the real-estate agency behind the deal.

It’s the highest price paid for a single, unmodernized apartment in Mayfair this year. The last time a piece of Mayfair property listed above $US10 million sold in less than 24 hours was 10 years ago.

Grosvenor Square has been a well-known enclave in London’s affluent Mayfair neighbourhood since the 18th century.

Over the years, aristocrats and politicians have flocked there. It was once home to Oscar Wilde and the US embassy. The building that housed the latter is now being transformed into a luxury hotel.

The residence used to be the London home of Artemis Onassis. It was used as a London pied-à-terre by members of the Onassis family, including Jackie Kennedy Onassis, in the 1960s and ’70s.

Courtesy of Wetherell Aristotle Onassis and Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

It’s the first time in over 28 years that the Onassis family’s Mayfair property hit the market and sold.

Before the Onassis family, it was first owned by Sir John Anderson, 1st Viscount Waverley, who was chairman of the Royal Opera House.

The building itself was erected in the late 1930s, designed in a palatial neo-Georgian style.

The residence has yet to be restored since its glamorous early days. A restoration could bring its value up to $US35 million, according to Wetherell.

The first-floor apartment boasts 5,000 square feet of living space and is nearly as wide and deep as the building itself, with 10.3-foot ceilings.

When you first walk in, there’s a vast entrance hall.

It leads to three adjacent reception rooms facing the square, comprising 60 feet in length combined.

That includes the dining room and study, pictured here.

There’s also a library with built-in shelves to keep the books you’ll take to the study.

And there’s a spacious family kitchen, as well as a bar.

There are two large bedroom suites. One consists of three bedrooms off of the kitchen. The other includes one bedroom next to the library.

Each has its own ensuite bathroom. There’s also a guest bathroom and powder room in the apartment.

There are a total of four ensuite bathrooms in the apartment. The other two are his-and-hers bathrooms as part of the master bedroom suite.

They’re each flanked by matching dressing rooms. The “his” dressing room features light wood and dark green marble accents …

… while the “hers” dressing room is more light and airy with a white palette.

Outside, there’s also a terrace overlooking the south side and a 63-foot-plus balcony. The apartment is the only one in the building that has a balcony overlooking Grosvenor Square.

The balcony.

