With advancements in technology and budget cuts, forensic photography is quickly becoming a dying craft. “The Forensic Photographer” follows 20-year photography veteran Nick Marsh who gives insight into his craft.

Video courtesy of Beazknees 

Follow Beazknees: On Vimeo

Follow BI Video: On Facebook 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.