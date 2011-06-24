Booze, BBQ Grills, And Breaking Things: Check Out Facebook's "Swinging" London HQ

Photo: Adam Taylor / Business Insider
We were in London last month and thought we would check into Facebook’s London offices, in a swanky area near Carnaby Street.The company announced it was opening an office in 2007 (read Facebook’s blog post about it here). The office opened in January 2008.
While Europe’s regional Facebook HQ is in Dublin, they have a number of other offices in important European cities, of which London’s is the largest.
The office currently has over 70 members of staff. Teams work on sales, marketing, platforms, platform engineering and policy/communications.
Once inside the building we're greeted at reception by Fiona, who didn't enjoy our unexpected intrusion.
The meeting rooms are named after areas of London. This one is named after Hyde Park, the most famous of all the London parks.
Here's Joanna, who moved to London from the New York offices to become VP of the EMEA. She have the best wallpaper in the entire office!
On each desk there is a set of these stickers. The idea is that the Facebook journey is only 1% complete.
Here's one of the sales team rooms. The teams told me that when AllThingsD's Kara Swisher visited in 2009, the conversation at one point turned to artificial insemination for lesbian couples.
Paul and Phil from the sales team mug for the camera. Note the alcohol -- this seems like a sociable office...
