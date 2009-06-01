Inside Facebook's New Office (CLIP)

Facebook left its long-time headquarters in downtown Palo Alto and moved to 150,000-square foot office building in the Stanford Research Park on May 14. Judging from photos posted on the official Facebook blog, the new office used to be something of a cube-farm. Now it’s a open floor plan, designed to match Facebook’s “relatively flat structure as an organisation,” writes employee Everett Katigbak.



We believe good ideas can come from everywhere. Unlike most companies, we don’t have offices or cubicles. Instead, people and teams are seated close together so they can collaborate easily. All of the executives are seated in central areas where they are accessible to all employees.

See the before and after pictures.

One of Facebook’s engineers recorded also video tour of the place. Watching it, you may notice a few walls needing paint or other forms of upkeep. This is on purpose, Everett writes.

Just as people make the space on the website their own, we’ve opted to do the same with our physical space. We’ve left a lot of the walls white and the spaces unfinished to encourage employees to add the finishing touches.

Pleasant. Anyway, watch the clip:



