Here's what's inside the little red book that is placed on the desk of every Facebook employee





In late 2012, when Facebook reached a billion users, a little red book started appearing on the desks of all its employees.

The book is full of inspirational, propaganda-style quotes about Facebook’s history and values. Until very recently, its contents — even its existence — were largely unknown to outsiders.

Now, however, former Facebook designer Ben Barry, who created it during his time with the company, has published a series of scans from the book.

