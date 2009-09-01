Inside Facebook Hires VentureBeat Editor

A nice score for Justin Smith’s Inside Facebook: Eric Eldon, who previously covered Facebook for the tech-focused blog VentureBeat, is joining Smith’s Facebook-focused publication. He’ll become co-editor of Inside Facebook and Inside Social Games, Smith announced today.



At VentureBeat, Eldon built a nice beat for himself writing long, meaty pieces about Facebook — and breaking news, such as Facebook’s intent to let employees sell stock at a $4 billion valuation. He’s one of the better-sourced reporters on the Facebook beat, so the increased focus should lead to good results.

Inside Facebook drew 220,000 unique U.S. visitors in July, up almost 4X from 62,000 a year ago, according to Compete.

Photo: Brian Solis, www.briansolis.com and bub.blicio.us via Flickr



