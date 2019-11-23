Inside Emirates’ newest and most luxurious first-class suite

The Emirates Boeing-777 first class suite was unveiled last year.

It won Best First Class at the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® awards in April 2019.

Each seat is fully enclosed with a cabin door for privacy, emulating the experience of a 5-star hotel room.

The seats also come with a personal dining service, video intercom and luxury skincare collection.

In 2018, Emirates launched a new First Class on a small number of its Boeing 777-30 0ER aeroplanes. Only initially available on a selection of planes on its fleet, the range expanded in 2019.

It has been praised for its luxury. The cabin won Best First Class at the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® awards in April 2019.

The cabin features a sliding door so travellers are completely enclosed. As the aircraft has a 1-1-1 formation for first class, the inner seats have ‘windows’ that show a live feed from cameras on the exterior of the craft. Passengers in window seats are provided with binoculars so they can watch takeoff and landing.

Each suite comes with a luxury toiletries product set, featuring sleep oil and pillow mist. There is also a spritz of Bulgari’s floral woody fragrance – Eau Parfumée au Thé Blanc (white tea fragrance). There is also a fold-up mirror built into the cabin table.

The cabin also features a magazine rack, selection of drinks and snacks, and a a super-wide 32-inch TV. Guests are provided with Bowers & Wilkins E1 headphones.

The tasting menu is available at any time, so guests can choose their own time to dine from a variety of menus. Meals can be ordered via a video intercom service in the cabin.

The leather seats recline to a zero-gravity position, which Emirates claim removes pressure from passengers’ necks and back. It also reclines to a sleeping position, with complimentary slippers, pajama set and night mask.

Passengers who fly First Class also receive a complimentary Mercedes-Benz chauffeur service and lounge access.

