Inside Emily Maynard's North Carolina 'Bachelorette' Pad On Sale For $5.8 Million

Aly Weisman
Emily Maynard Bachelorette House

Throughout the current season of ABC’s  “The Bachelorette,” Emily Maynard will show 24 of 25 male suitors the door of her $5.89 million mansion in Charlotte, North Carolina.While Maynard actually resides in Charlotte, the five-acre home is on loan to the ABC show while they film the current season of the hit show.

The European-style mansion boasts 6-bedrooms, 8.5-bathrooms, a grand ballroom with a 20-foot-high fireplace made of solid marble, heated floors, and plenty of privacy for 25 men to woo Maynard.

So take a look inside the 12,000-square-foot property and see if you recognise any rooms from the show.

Images courtesy of Zillow.

Exterior of the 12,000-square-foot property

The Entryway, where Emily greets her 25 suitors

Family Room

Kitchen

Dining Room

Hallway

Family Room

Master Bedroom, one of six bedrooms

Pool Table, where the bachelors socialize with each other

Indoor/Outdoor Patio

Pool

Now watch a video tour of the property:

