Inside Emily Maynard's North Carolina 'Bachelorette' Pad On Sale For $5.8 Million

Throughout the current season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” Emily Maynard will show 24 of 25 male suitors the door of her $5.89 million mansion in Charlotte, North Carolina.While Maynard actually resides in Charlotte, the five-acre home is on loan to the ABC show while they film the current season of the hit show.



The European-style mansion boasts 6-bedrooms, 8.5-bathrooms, a grand ballroom with a 20-foot-high fireplace made of solid marble, heated floors, and plenty of privacy for 25 men to woo Maynard.

So take a look inside the 12,000-square-foot property and see if you recognise any rooms from the show.

Images courtesy of Zillow.

