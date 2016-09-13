Your hotel sheets might be much dirtier than you think

Getty Images/Ken Ishii It may look clean, but you have no idea who slept in these sheets before you.

We’ve heard nightmare stories about bed bugs and dead bodies found in hotel rooms, but another dreaded scenario could be more commonplace than you think: dirty sheets.

And we’re not talking about the notoriously disgusting duvet — we’re talking full-on, slept in sheets.

For an INSIDE EDITION episode that airs today, producers put nine hotels to the test, and found that three of those didn’t bother changing the sheets between guests.

To test hotels’ cleanliness, they booked rooms at nine different hotels, sprayed washable fluorescent paint onto the sheets using a stencil that read “I Slept Here,” and then booked the same exact rooms the very next day, under a different name.

When producers checked the sheets the next day — the paint is only visible in ultra-violet light — they were shocked to find the stencils still clearly visible at a third of the hotels visited.

When INSIDE EDITION confronted hotel managers, each replied that changing sheets between guests was a policy of theirs. However, whether their employees adhere to that policy is another matter.

So while we know to check for bed bugs and to sanitize germ-ridden remote controls, this situation is true nightmare fuel since it’s hard to tell whether a bed that’s been expertly made with hospital corners has been slept in before.

All we can say to this is good night and good luck.

