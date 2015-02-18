US

We got inside Shake Shack and found out what the hype is all about

Will Wei

Since its humble beginnings as a small food cart in New York City, Shake Shack has grown to become a global billion dollar business and a major player in the restaurant world. We take you inside a Shake Shack to show you what it’s like to eat at one of its 63 locations. Also revealed: a secret menu item!

Produced by Will Wei. Camera by Jason Gaines.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.