We got inside Shake Shack and found out what the hype is all about

Since its humble beginnings as a small food cart in New York City, Shake Shack has grown to become a global billion dollar business and a major player in the restaurant world. We take you inside a Shake Shack to show you what it’s like to eat at one of its 63 locations. Also revealed: a secret menu item!

