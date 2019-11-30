Inside Dubai's VIP private terminal for the superrich that costs $11,000 an hour to use

Jetex offers fully bespoke aviation for the superrich.

It designs travel experiences for royal families, diplomats, celebrities, athletes, and entrepreneurs.

Inside their private terminal, customers can enjoy a games room, sleep pods, and a private piano player.

Rachel Hosie: Today we are at Dubai’s VIP private terminal through which the really wealthy visitors to the Dubai Airshow would have travelled. Jetex offers a bespoke flying experience for the superrich. On average, the price of chartering a private jet through Jetex is $US11,000 per hour, depending on the type of service and location. But with a fully customisable experience for those rich enough to afford it, the final cost could soar. We’re gonna go and see what it’s like.

Adel Mardini: Welcome to Jetex, let me show you around. This room is a main hall for the passenger when they arrive. We have 1,600 square metre. We have our concierge team take the luggage upon arrival. Then the passenger came in, we collect the passport for to process custom and immigration.

Rachel: That’s amazing. And so great to just hand over your passport and not have to queue.

Adel: We have our pianist playing for them, just, like, to show the atmosphere that we have right now. And she following the preference music for the passenger to enjoy. This is our entertainment lounge, where the family members spending time before their departure. As you can see, everything customised to be the Jetex. The tennis table, billiard, foosball, all is, like, entertainment. Usually the customer coming here to fly on time, but depends on their schedule. Sometimes they extend their stay here in order just, like, to enjoy what we have.

Rachel: Waiting for a plane has never been so much fun. This Sony Crystal LED TV is worth a million dollars. Not only is it huge, but the quality is amazing, with 12K resolution. There’s only a handful of them in the world, and it’s a pretty cool thing to have here. I would definitely want to get here in time to watch a film before taking off. But if that’s not your thing, you could play some FIFA on the PlayStation.

When special guests, such as celebrities, come to the terminal, they get served a cappuccino with their face on. Which is a pretty cool touch. The terminal has two MetroNap sleep pods. So if you’re a bit tired before or after you fly, get some shut-eye.

Rachel: Tell me about this Bugatti.

Adel: The beauty car here is Bugatti Chiron. It’s, like, $US4.5 million car. It’s lent from Bugatti. A lot of our customer like it. Some of them ask for test drive.

Adel: This is our boardroom and meeting room where our passenger spending their time for a meeting when they’re coming for this purpose only. We have a couple of client come to Dubai only to have a meeting, and then they fly back. So not only for them to go to downtown, they come to here, the boardroom, having full presentation, it’s fully equipped with the latest technology, then have their meeting, and then they fly back.

Rachel: So they just fly here, have a meeting, fly back?

Adel: We had a couple of meetings here. Flight coming from Africa, another flight coming from Europe or from Russia, meeting here, finish everything, and then came back, flew back, without going to the hotel or the downtown. We have to arrange all the service for them. As you know, Dubai has two airports, the international airport and the Al Maktoum Airport. Both airport have, every year, around 14,000 flight, in and out. So, in our terminal, we have more than 3,000 flight every year.

Our fees is not only using the terminal; our fees is including how you marshal the aircraft and to land using the aircraft queue-ment. For this aircraft, using the fuel truck, using the catering. And arrange transportation for concierge for the customer when they leave the terminal. They’re going to downtown and including, sometime, private yacht, private villa, helicopter, butler, security. This is part of the service that we’re arranging for the customer when they leave our terminal. It’s not only about the terminal. When the customer flying from, for example, from Dubai to London, the minute that we receive the call from BA, office manager, flight manager, we arrange for them the plane. We arrange for them the air traffic clearance. So, the whole experience, starting from the minute the customer decided to fly.

Rachel: Well, that’s that. I think my favourite things about it were the personalised coffee with your face on. That is super cool. And the ginormous screen. I think actually what surprised me most was that there wasn’t more of a restaurant inside. I was expecting there to be maybe a menu that you could order from. But I suppose, actually, it’s pretty cool that whatever you want, they will get it for you. The terminal is, of course, incredibly luxurious and very sleek. But, actually, I think the biggest luxury it offers you is the time you save. Because even if you’re travelling in first or business class in a normal terminal and you’re spending time in a luxury lounge, you’ve still got all those usual queues. And, as they say, time is money.

