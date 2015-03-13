See inside Donald Trump's 'starter mansion' that is now on sale for $54 million in Connecticut

Donald Trump’s old house is being sold for $US54 million, according to listing agent Tamar Lurie.

The impressive mansion is nearly 20,000 square feet with eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a putting green, home theatre, tennis courts, and three staff apartments.

It sits on 5.8-acres and was built in 1939. Donald and Ivana Trump bought it in 1982 for $US4 million, and Ivana refurbished it with the same materials she was using to redo the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan at the time, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

When the pair divorced n 1991, Ivana got the mansion and sold it seven years later for $US15 million. In 2000, the new owners renovated the home and added the tennis courts, additional guest rooms, as well as an indoor lap pool.

Even without the tennis courts, it must have made quite the charming starter mansion. The current owners, who wish to remain anonymous, have listed the home with Coldwell Banker agent Tamar Lurie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.