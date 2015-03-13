See inside Donald Trump's 'starter mansion' that is now on sale for $54 million in Connecticut

Megan Willett
Donald trump's first mansion $US54 millionCourtesy of Tamar LurieQuite the first mansion.

Donald Trump’s old house is being sold for $US54 million, according to listing agent Tamar Lurie.

The impressive mansion is nearly 20,000 square feet with eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a putting green, home theatre, tennis courts, and three staff apartments.

It sits on 5.8-acres and was built in 1939. Donald and Ivana Trump bought it in 1982 for $US4 million, and Ivana refurbished it with the same materials she was using to redo the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan at the time, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

When the pair divorced n 1991, Ivana got the mansion and sold it seven years later for $US15 million. In 2000, the new owners renovated the home and added the tennis courts, additional guest rooms, as well as an indoor lap pool.

Even without the tennis courts, it must have made quite the charming starter mansion. The current owners, who wish to remain anonymous, have listed the home with Coldwell Banker agent Tamar Lurie.

Welcome to Donald Trump's old Connecticut mansion. The Georgian Colonial-style home was built in 1939.

It sits on 5.8 acres of land. Donald and Ivana bought the home in 1982 for $4 million.

It's on a peninsula so it has ample views of Long Island Sound in Indian Harbour.

The massive home comes with it's own dock for a boat.

There's also an outdoor pool and guest house.

Tennis courts, which were built by the current owners during their remodel.

A putting green.

And a lovely porch area that looks out on the water.

The home itself is 19,773 square feet. It's pretty impressive.

The entry way is magnificent with a grand double staircase and chandelier.

Ivana decorated the home with many of the same materials used on the Plaza Hotel in NYC.

Apparently, the home was 'dripping in gold leaf' at one time.

Once she sold the home in 1998 for $15 million, the new owners toned down the look of the home.

The dining room looks out on the harbour and seats eight comfortably.

There's also a few low-key gathering places.

And a more formal sitting room with fireplace and chandelier.

There are eight bedrooms and three fully equipped staff apartments.

There are also 13 bathrooms in the home.

There's a private theatre downstairs.

As well as a lengthy indoor lap pool that the current owners added on during their remodel.

One last look at the gorgeous property.

