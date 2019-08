This is what it was like inside Donald Trump’s official victory celebration held at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York.

Spirits remained high all night among Trump supporters as they awaited the official confirmation that Trump had won the presidency in a surprising upset over Hillary Clinton.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.