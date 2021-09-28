I shopped for Disney World souvenirs at a discount store 20 minutes away from Magic Kingdom and saved more than $70

I visited Disney World in August, and spent an entire day of my trip shopping. One of my stops was Disney’s Character Warehouse, an official store that sells discounted park merchandise. I took this selfie outside Disney’s Character Warehouse in Orlando, Florida. Amanda Krause/Insider

There are two Character Warehouses near Disney World, but my favorite was the location on International Drive, which is about 20 minutes away from Magic Kingdom. With traffic, it took approximately 23 minutes to drive from Disney World to the store. Google Maps

The store is located in an outdoor mall. I visited on a Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., and the parking lot was pretty crowded, so I had some walking to do. Though the mall is outdoors, there’s plenty of shade and spots to cool down. Amanda Krause/Insider

I felt overwhelmed almost immediately when I entered the store – Disney merchandise was everywhere. I took this photo while standing in the middle of the store. Amanda Krause/Insider

First, I searched for clothes. I found children’s items in the middle of the store, and adult-sized garments in the back. The clothes were also separated into men’s and women’s sections. Amanda Krause/Insider

There were a ton of different options, from ride-themed sweaters to “Star Wars” gear. In my opinion, most of the clothes were reasonably priced. This long-sleeved Mickey mouse shirt, which originally retailed for $US39.99 ($AU55), cost $US24.99 ($AU34). Amanda Krause/Insider

Nearby were tons of pins, key chains, and jewelry, most of which cost under $US10 ($AU14) each. I found accessories inspired by characters, theme-park rides, iconic foods, and more. Amanda Krause/Insider

I couldn’t believe that the store had some theme-park staples for major discounts. Goofy hats cost $US12.99 ($AU18), and autograph books were only $US0.99 ($AU1). These accessories cost much more in the theme parks. Amanda Krause/Insider

Unfortunately, I didn’t find any Mickey ears when I visited. Because the store sells leftover merchandise, there’s no guarantee you’ll find the same items every trip. I shopped within Disney World for items I couldn’t find in the discount store. Amanda Krause/Insider

But there were some products that are still sold in theme parks, like these discounted “Star Wars” dolls. They cost $US14.99 ($AU21) at Disney’s Character Warehouse, but $US22.99 ($AU32) at Hollywood Studios. You could save $US8 ($AU11) by purchasing these Yoda toys at the Character Warehouse. Amanda Krause/Insider

I bought 12 things – a shirt, magnet, two pins, a patch, six key chains, and an It’s A Small World diorama – for $US52.08 ($AU71). Had I purchased the same items in the parks, it would have cost more than $US125 ($AU172). I bought some of these items for me, and others as gifts for family. Amanda Krause/Insider