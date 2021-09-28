I shopped for Disney World souvenirs at a discount store 20 minutes away from Magic Kingdom and saved more than $70

- While visiting Disney World this summer, I shopped for souvenirs at an official discount store.
- Disney’s Character Warehouse is a 20-minute drive from Magic Kingdom.
- I bought 12 things for $US52.08 ($AU71), and saved more than $US70 ($AU96).
I visited Disney World in August, and spent an entire day of my trip shopping. One of my stops was Disney’s Character Warehouse, an official store that sells discounted park merchandise.
There are two Character Warehouses near Disney World, but my favorite was the location on International Drive, which is about 20 minutes away from Magic Kingdom.
The store is located in an outdoor mall. I visited on a Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., and the parking lot was pretty crowded, so I had some walking to do.
I felt overwhelmed almost immediately when I entered the store – Disney merchandise was everywhere.
First, I searched for clothes. I found children’s items in the middle of the store, and adult-sized garments in the back.
There were a ton of different options, from ride-themed sweaters to “Star Wars” gear. In my opinion, most of the clothes were reasonably priced.
Nearby were tons of pins, key chains, and jewelry, most of which cost under $US10 ($AU14) each.
I couldn’t believe that the store had some theme-park staples for major discounts. Goofy hats cost $US12.99 ($AU18), and autograph books were only $US0.99 ($AU1).
Unfortunately, I didn’t find any Mickey ears when I visited. Because the store sells leftover merchandise, there’s no guarantee you’ll find the same items every trip.
But there were some products that are still sold in theme parks, like these discounted “Star Wars” dolls. They cost $US14.99 ($AU21) at Disney’s Character Warehouse, but $US22.99 ($AU32) at Hollywood Studios.
I bought 12 things – a shirt, magnet, two pins, a patch, six key chains, and an It’s A Small World diorama – for $US52.08 ($AU71). Had I purchased the same items in the parks, it would have cost more than $US125 ($AU172).
After saving more than $US70 ($AU96), Disney’s Character Warehouse will be a must-stop destination for me on all future vacations.