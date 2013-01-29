What It's Like To Hang Out At Disneyland's Super Exclusive, $10,000-A-Year Private Club

Photo: Pete Hottelet / Flickr
One of the most exclusive dining experiences in California isn’t in a bar or nightclub — it’s Club 33 at Disneyland. Named after its location at 33 Royal Street in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, Club 33 serves a five-course tasting menu of French/New American food and is decorated with antiques chosen by Walt Disney and his wife. It’s also the only Disneyland restaurant to serve alcohol.
Club 33, which officially opened in May 1967, was dreamed up by Disney as a venue for entertaining visiting dignitaries, celebrities, and politicians (though he sadly passed away five months before it was complete).
There are rumoured to be only 500 members on the roster, with a staggering 800 people on the waiting list hoping to gain an invitation and the right to pay the $25,000 joining fee plus $10,000-a-year membership fees. The club gained media attention in May of last year when it sent invitations to 100 new members for the first time in over a decade.
Graphic designer Pete Hottelet visited the club last year, and shared some photos of his experience with us.
Inside, the building is more ornate. A glass French lift takes guests to the second-story of the club.
The elevator doors open onto The Gallery which leads into a lounge area and buffet apart from The Main Dining Room and Trophy Room.
Though the famous mixologist Lee Williams no longer works here, there are a few other worthy bartenders ready to take your drink order.
There are watercolors and original works by Disney artists and sketches done of both New Orleans Square and the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.
The Trophy Room is the slightly more informal dining room, with sketches and masks bedecking the wood-planked walls.
But Hottelet and his family ate in the Main Dining Room. The interior in here is much more formal, and is meant to look like early-19th Century restaurants.
