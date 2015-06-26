The notorious 'King of Instagram' threw a raunchy presidential campaign launch party and I had a front row seat

The last time we heard of a party thrown by Dan Bilzerian, it included giraffes, mermaids, and cameo appearances from Vin Diesel and Ludacris.
So when we found out Bilzerian was visiting New York City to host a party in support of his 2016 presidential campaign, we snapped up a ticket immediately.
Known as the “King of Instagram,” the controversial Bilzerian has 10 million followers on the platform. His photos, full of guns, money, and models, have earned the professional poker player online infamy and even a profile in GQ.
Now, the Rand Paul poker pal says he’s running for president. The party held last night at the Marquee is the first stop on a multi-city campaign tour. Bilzerian is hitting Boston tonight.
But as it turned out, the event wasn’t all that different from a typical night at the club. Aside from the American flag-themed decor, of course.
Scroll through to see what his party last night was like.
Inside, the bro fest continued. I asked one guy if he thought some girls might arrive later. 'Hopefully,' he said.
Another woman told me she'd come on her own from Dallas, Texas, and was staying in a hostel for four days to hit the city's tourist traps and attend the party -- all solo.
I asked one party-goer what he liked about Bilzerian. He said, 'He's got the girls with the big D's.'
Another guy told me he'd vote for Bilzerian for president because he thinks he'd legalise prostitution.
Bilzerian arrived around 12:30 a.m. Some members of his entourage got creative with his Bilzerian '16 bumper stickers.
