New documentary takes you inside the cutthroat world of 'League of Legends' -- the most popular video game in the world

Sam Rega, Josh Wolff

In “League of Millions,” it’s the middle of the 2015 “League of Legends” season. World famous Team Liquid has one goal: winning the World Championship. Six-figure salaries. Gruelling 18-hour days. Thrilling victories and devastating defeats. Five young men from vastly different cultures, united by a single dream: be the best team in the world.

“League of Millions” is Tech Insider’s first documentary, following Team Liquid  —  five of the most elite pro video gamers in the world — as they play “League of Legends,” the most popular online video game whose millions of passionate fans sell-out coliseums worldwide.

The film is available on iTunes for pre-order starting March 28 and to purchase on April 4. It’s available for pre-order on Amazon starting April 24 and to purchase on May 1.  

Directed by Sam Rega. Edited by Josh Wolff.

