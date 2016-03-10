New documentary takes you inside the cutthroat world of 'League of Legends' -- the most popular video game in the world

In “League of Millions,” it’s the middle of the 2015 “League of Legends” season. World famous Team Liquid has one goal: winning the World Championship. Six-figure salaries. Gruelling 18-hour days. Thrilling victories and devastating defeats. Five young men from vastly different cultures, united by a single dream: be the best team in the world.

“League of Millions” is Tech Insider’s first documentary, following Team Liquid — five of the most elite pro video gamers in the world — as they play “League of Legends,” the most popular online video game whose millions of passionate fans sell-out coliseums worldwide.

The film is available on iTunes for pre-order starting March 28 and to purchase on April 4. It’s available for pre-order on Amazon starting April 24 and to purchase on May 1.

Directed by Sam Rega. Edited by Josh Wolff.

