INSIDE CREDIT SUISSE: A day in the life of a 28-year-old private banker

LONDON — Before the 2008 financial crisis, jobs in investment banking and trading were the most sought after by young people interested in finance.

But tougher capital rules and bonus restrictions, as well as weaker economic growth in the US and Europe, have taken the sheen off these areas and caused large banks to change their business models.

Credit Suisse is a good example, cutting back in markets and switching focus to private banking, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

So what is it like for a young person working in a bank like Credit Suisse in 2017?

Henri Etchegoyen is one of the Swiss lender’s private bankers in London. He is a relationship manager, tasked with building a UK clientele and looking after existing customers. Here is how his typical workday goes:

Meet Henri Etchegoyen, 28, pictured here in the Credit Suisse office cafe. He joined the bank as an intern, working his way up to analyst and finally relationship manager in the private bank. Etchegoyen went through an 18-month training programme in Zurich, taking internal exams and tests from the Financial Conduct Authority to be approved for the role. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider On Mondays, Etchegoyen gets into work for an 8 a.m. meeting at the Credit Suisse Canary Wharf office after a commute of about 45 minutes. At the meeting, the private-banking team gets a markets update and discusses investing strategies and ideas. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider After that, Etchegoyen often has a lot of external meetings, both with prospective clients and existing ones. Many of those take the form of coffees and lunches around Mayfair, where Credit Suisse has a private-banking office. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider Etchegoyen's main task is to build a book of business, convincing wealthy people to let Credit Suisse handle their money. He focuses mostly on UK entrepreneurs and says word of mouth is key to expanding the client base. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider If Etchegoyen isn't in Mayfair or elsewhere in the city meeting clients, he can grab lunch from Credit Suisse's enormous canteen. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider You load up your canteen card with credit ... Ben Moshinsky Business Insider ... and then go charging around the food venues. The 'taste theatre' dominates as the centre of the canteen. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider There are a whole lot of deli meats ... Ben Moshinsky Business Insider ... as well as cheeses and pickles to go with them. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider There are lots of healthy salad options. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider And not-so-healthy pastries. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider Chocolate galore -- here is the Cadbury's Easter spread. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider The canteen is decorated with plenty of inspirational slogans and phrases like this one. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider If Etchegoyen is in the office in the afternoon, he might have a bit of internal admin to get through -- and because he's providing investment advice to clients, admin for the FCA as well. Etchegoyen says one of the biggest hurdles he has to overcome to add clients is looking young. He passed the CFA exams, which are some of the most rigorous in the financial world, but clients can equate age with expertise. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider Etchegoyen's usually done for the day around 6 p.m., although recently it has been busier than normal and he has worked until 9 p.m. a few times. There are often client events in the evening -- the bank has a box at the O2 Arena for entertainment and sponsors the National Gallery's Michelangelo exhibition. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider If there aren't any events, Etchegoyen might hit the Credit Suisse gym, which is one of the largest corporate office gyms. It has a full range of weights, classes, and whatever these things are (some form of cardio equipment). Ben Moshinsky Business Insider There is even a swimming pool ... Ben Moshinsky Business Insider ... as well as four full-sized squash courts ... Ben Moshinsky Business Insider ... with a tournament seating area ... Ben Moshinsky Business Insider ... and an executive-looking locker room with wood panelling. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider And like the canteen, the gym is full of inspirational quotes. Ben Moshinsky Business Insider

