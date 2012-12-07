Underground Construction Photos From NYC's New $2.4 Billion Subway Station

Photo: MTA

Even as it is busy recovering from the damage wrought by Hurricane Sandy and building a new subway line under Second Avenue, New York City’s MTA is undertaking a huge project to extend the 7 line from Times Square to Eleventh Avenue on the West Side.The $2.4 billion project is expected to be complete in a year’s time, and include a brand new station at 34th Street and Eleventh Avenue.



By 2020, the MTA expects it to be the busiest station in the city, with 35,000 subway riders passing through the station in a single hour at peak times.

The MTA provides regular updates on its progress, and has published images of what the completed station will look like.

