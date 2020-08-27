I took a 1,000-mile road trip in a 150-square-foot RV, where no space was left unused. Take a look inside.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider I recently rented an RV for the first time in my life.

Cruise America’s “compact RV” was the smallest motor home I could get my hands on for a recent road trip.

The RV was comfortable but not too difficult to drive.

I thought the RV was surprisingly spacious and comfortable.

While there was a clever way to store the dinette table’s leg to turn it into a bed, I didn’t notice any other space-saving features.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

I recently rented an RV for the first time in my life, using it to drive almost 1,100 miles from New York to Acadia National Park in Maine and back.

As first-time RV-ers, my friend and I spent hours scouring the internet to find just the right one: small enough not to be too difficult or slow to drive, but large enough to sleep us comfortably and not ruin a decade-long friendship (i.e. had a bathroom with a door).

We settled on Cruise America’s “compact RV,” the smallest motor home offered by the rental company, which has 127 locations across the US and Canada.

RV rental companies have seen an enormous spike in bookings since states started lifting stay-at-home orders, as Business Insider’s Brittany Chang previously reported.

While I paid $US225 a night for my rental, booking about a month in advance, Cruise America’s website says “prices fluctuate based on season, location, and availability much the way airline prices fluctuate. In general, the earlier you book, the lower the price.”

Despite being 20 feet in length, 12 feet in height, and 7.5 feet wide, my compact RV was a lot more comfortable and spacious than I thought it would be, though it didn’t have the space-saving features I expected from a tiny home on wheels.

With a length of 20 feet, our RV wasn’t that much longer than an SUV. For reference, a Ford Expedition is 17.5 feet long.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Thanks to its size it wasn’t too difficult to drive.

The RV looked pretty standard on the outside.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Here, it was hooked up to water and electricity at a campsite.

There was a little storage window for the water hose …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider There were 6 cubic feet of storage on the outside of the RV.

… And another one for the charger cable.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The electricity cable basically attached to an outlet, much like a phone charger.

Inside, the RV was surprisingly spacious.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The kitchen was small but functional.

Six-and-a-half-foot ceilings meant that even my tall friend could stand up straight and move around comfortably.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The interior was 6.5 feet high, though the RV’s clearance was 12 feet.

We had two cosy beds, one behind the driver’s seat and one above it.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider One bed was technically for kids.

The main bed, located over the front of the RV, was queen-size and full-length.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Getting up into the bed required a few acrobatics.

It featured a window, skylight, and curtains both for the window and between the bed and the rest of the RV for privacy.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The narrow space was cosy.

My bed was technically for children, but at 5-foot-4 I fit perfectly and slept soundly.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider My (unmade) bed was wedged between the bathroom and the driver’s seat.

There was a dinette table that could seat four. The table and cushions could be turned into the second bed.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Remove the table leg, push down the table, rearrange the cushions, and you have a bed.

Turning the cushions into the bed meant that there were no stray pillows obstructing the limited space at night.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider I scoured the internet to figure out how to turn the table into a bed.

The table’s leg went in here, which I thought was a clever space-saving feature.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider It’s a smart way to keep the table leg out of the way.

While there were cabinets for storage around the top of the RV …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider There were three of these cabinets and one smaller one throughout the RV.

… I didn’t really unpack and kept my suitcase under my bed.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The suitcase tended to slide out while driving, however.

This extra seat was also a great storage spot for backpacks and other knickknacks, though they tended to shift while driving.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider This was mainly a step stool for my friend to get into the upper bed.

Underneath that seat, there was a nifty little shoe rack that fit about three or four pairs.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider It didn’t store a whole lot of shoes, but enough.

I think this compartment was meant for clothes since it had a closet rod (though no hangers), but since it was located between the fridge and kitchen sink it made more sense to us as a pantry.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider We kept cleaning materials in the drawers.

The fridge was quite small. As you can see, a gallon jug, laid sideways, took up almost an entire shelf.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The fridge was also quite narrow.

The freezer was even smaller. The ice tray didn’t come with the $US110 kitchen kit we rented with the RV.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider We had to use our distilled water to fill up the ice tray.

The kitchen also had a microwave …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider We never used the microwave but it was a good indicator of whether the electricity was working.

… And a double burner stove. To get it going, however, you need matches.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider We made stovetop mac and cheese one night.

Counter space was extremely limited (especially when you kept the dinette table made up as your bed), but the stove had a clever plastic lid that could double as counter space.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider We ate a lot of PB&Js.

There were three cupboards and three drawers in the kitchen.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The drawers below the stove kept popping open while driving, which was annoying.

There was also a small sink, where we put everything from the counter before driving so it wouldn’t fall to the ground as we were moving.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider You can’t leave anything on the counter when you’re on the road.

There was a control panel in the corner that was meant to show us how full the tanks were, but it didn’t seem to work half the time. It was also where you turn the generator and water pump on and off.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The lights didn’t always seem to work properly.

The tiny bathroom was right next to the kitchen and had the smallest sink I’ve ever seen.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider There’s barely room for hand soap next to the tiny sink.

There’s a freshwater toilet that you flush by pushing a lever with your foot. If you run out of water in the tank and aren’t connected to a water hookup, well, then you can’t flush …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The bathroom didn’t have a mirror.

There’s a handheld shower head right over the sink, meaning that to shower you basically contort yourself between the sink and toilet, as there’s a drain between the two.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider A skylight makes the bathroom seem bigger than it is.

If your grey water tank (used water that isn’t sewage) is full, however, the shower won’t drain. We learned this the hard way.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider It was like this for half a day before we had the opportunity to dump our tanks.

Surprisingly, a very quick shower managed to flood the kitchen right outside.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The kitchen floor flooded despite the water never rising to the bottom of the bathroom door.

Outlets were few and far between.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider We usually charged our devices with a cigarette lighter charger upfront while driving.

The door, which was covered in duct tape, had two locks so that it wouldn’t pop open while driving.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The duct tape was a bit unnerving.

The front of the RV was comfortable and spacious, and filled with various nooks, crannies, and cupholders.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider There were four cupholders in the middle console.

While the RV was nice and bright thanks to various windows and skylights, that’s not what you want when parked at a campsite where people are all around you looking in.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider When it was dark outside and the RV lights were on, we felt very visible.

This divider curtain, I believe, was meant to shield the RV interior from view, but clearly didn’t do a good job. I’m sure a few passersby caught glimpses of me changing.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider This divider curtain didn’t do much.

A Cruise America representative told me that the oldest compact RV they have at my location is from 2017. While I don’t know what year mine was from, it felt a little older and more worn to me than that.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The wall and colour scheme felt very ’90s.

It was also not as clean as I would have liked.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider What the Clorox wipe looked like after we wiped down the floor when we first got the RV.

My biggest gripe, however, was that the RV only had four hooks for towels and coats, and not a single mirror anywhere.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider More hooks would have been useful.

While super comfortable for a short summer road trip in which we spent most of our time outside, and kept the second bed made rather than turning it back into a dinette every day, I thought it could get quite cramped in this RV if we had heavier clothes in winter, or if we were on a longer trip with more luggage.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider I was too lazy to turn my bed back into a table every morning.

Representatives for Cruise America did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.