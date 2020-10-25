This Boeing 767 private jet's operator claims it has an advanced air system that kills pathogens so passengers don't need to wear a mask onboard – see inside

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

European aircraft operator Comlux just welcomed back its second-largest plane, a Boeing Business Jet 767, that underwent a four-month refurbishment in the US.

The 51-seat aircraft serves the wealthy as a flying apartment with amenities including an ultra-king-size bed and walk-in shower.

A new onboard ionization system kills pathogens in the air so passengers don’t have to wear masks.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

European private jet operator Comlux specialises in a unique type of aircraft that only an elite group of flyers can afford to enjoy: airliners-turned-private-jets.

These massive planes were intended to carry hundreds of airline passengers but for the wealthy, they serve as flying homes. And they aren’t for just the average millionaire as those wealthy enough to afford to own these jets are often billionaires like Donald Trump, Roman Abramovich, and Mark Cuban as they command hourly rates in the tens of thousands, not including the cost of storage, maintenance, and crew.

Comlux has five jets from Boeing and Airbus in its fleet and among the largest is a Boeing Business Jet 767-200ER, affectionately known as “SkyLady.”

Back in Europe after a four-month stay in Indianapolis for refurbishments, SkyLady has a luxurious new look and advanced technology to boot. Comlux wouldn’t share the exact price of the refurbishment but it can very easily be in the hundreds of thousands, if not millions, for an aircraft of this size.

Among the new tech is an ionization system aimed at killing pathogens in the air, in addition to regular cleanings of the aircraft. Private jet firms are being hyper-vigilant about new cleaning procedures during the pandemic as fears of air travel linger.

This aircraft would normally be reserved for heads of state or large corporations but Comlux CEO Andrea Zanetto told Business Insider that the new focus is on wealthy individuals travelling for leisure. As the world begins to reopen, the wealthy are avoiding the airlines and there’s no populated place this plane can’t go in a single stop with room for 51 passengers.

Take a look inside this Boeing Business Jet 767.

The Boeing 767-200 first entered service with United Airlines in 1982 as Boeing’s first twin-engine wide-body jet aircraft.

© Museum of Flight/CORBIS/Corbis/Getty A Boeing 767-200 aircraft.

Source:New York Times

It’s seen service over the years as an airliner with US Airways, American Airlines, and Trans World Airlines, to name just a few.

Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock.com A US Airways Boeing 767-200 aircraft.

But the 767’s run with the airlines is nearing its end and a growing number of 767s can now be found flying cargo across the globe rather than passengers.

Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock.com A DHL Boeing 767-200 cargo aircraft.

As the oldest and smallest model, the 767-200 is the rarest breed with fewer than 100 aircraft still flying.

Ivan Cholakov/Shutterstock.com An ABX Air Boeing 767-200 cargo aircraft.

Source: Planespotters.net

But the jet has found success in the private jet realm as the aircraft’s size makes it ideal for ultra-wealthy travellers, corporate groups, and even national governments.

InsectWorld/Shutterstock.com A Boeing Business Jet 767 operated by Comlux.

Canadian rapper Drake, for example, has a Boeing 767-200 private jet.

Tom Szczerbowski/NBAE/Getty Drake’s Boeing 767 private jet.

Read More: Drake’s $US185 million private plane just got a custom makeover from Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, and the exterior is now sky blue and covered in clouds

The New England Patriots have two Boeing 767s, though the team utilises the slightly larger 767-400ER.

Adam Hagy/Reuters The New England Patriots’ Boeing 767-400ER private jet.

Read More: The New England Patriots’ Boeing 767 private jet just flew 1.2 million N95 face masks from China to Boston. Take a closer look at the team plane.

For those who can’t afford to purchase their own 767, Comlux offers one for private charter.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

Meet SkyLady, the second-largest aircraft in the Comlux fleet with a 1,900-square-foot cabin.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

The VIP jet can seat 51 passengers – only a fraction of its total capacity – with an emphasis on luxury and convenience.

InsectWorld/Shutterstock.com Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

Case in point, Comlux says a newly installed ionization system that kills pathogens in the air eliminates the need for passengers to wear a mask while onboard, though common sense precautions still need to be taken like when sneezing.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

A flying time of 15 hours allows the jet to fly up to 6,700 nautical miles. City pairs like New York-Dubai, London-Tokyo, and Los Angeles-Istanbul are squarely in its range.

InsectWorld/Shutterstock.com Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

Back in Europe after four months of refurbishment in the US, SkyLady is ready to receive passengers.

InsectWorld/Shutterstock.com Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

Comlux designed the jet to have two separate living areas: a private apartment in the front for the principal flyers and luxurious airline-style seating in the back for any guests, support staff, or entourage that the principals might have.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

Three rooms comprise the apartment: a master bedroom, living room, and dining area. Here’s the master bedroom, complete with an ultra-king-size bed.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

Attached to the bedroom is the master bathroom complete with a full vanity and walk-in shower.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

The shower is a key perk as it completes the home-like feel of the aircraft. A traveller can fly 15 hours through the night and walk off the plane feeling clean and refreshed, ready to tackle the day’s events.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

The size of converted airliners like the 767 allows for them to have showers on board while most smaller private jets from Gulfstream, Embraer, Bombardier, and Dassault aren’t large enough to accommodate them.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

The living room next door features an L-shaped sofa perfect for watching a movie on the 4K 43-inch television screen.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

Personal devices can also be connected to the television with ultra-fast 2Ku in-flight WiFi allowing for streaming capabilities and even video calls and conferences.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

The sofa in the living room can also be made into a double bed, if required, to sleep additional passengers in the principal party.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

The final room of the apartment is the dining room, which can also be used as a conference room for a meeting.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

Gourmet meals can be crafted in the galley, ideal for when a flight crosses multiple time zones.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

The rest of the plane is standard seating, though still extravagant, split between a first class-style cabin and premium economy-style cabin known as executive coach. It’s completely separate from the apartment complete with a door to divide the two sections.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

The first class cabin has 15 lie-flat leather seats arranged in a 2-1-2 configuration. Bedding for each seat includes a flat mattress pad, duvet, and pillow.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

Pre-loaded iPads are also available for passengers to enjoy, with first class seats featuring device holders.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

A minimum crew of two pilots and five flight attendants service the jet, though that could easily increase on the longer trips of which the 767 is capable.

Comlux Comlux’s Boeing BBJ767 ‘SkyLady.’

Private jet firms are stepping up safety measures to attract new flyers amid the pandemic that’s scared travellers off of commercial airliners.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Operators like Comlux and others are now disinfecting their aircraft regularly with the ionization system another precaution against coronavirus exposure.

Silver Air A Bombardier Challenger private jet.

Read More: A private jet firm is calling its planes ‘COVID Cleared’ to court wealthy travellers worried flying during the pandemic

It’s just one of the ways the private aviation industry is preparing for an upcoming boom in their industry as they welcome unprecedented levels of new flyers.

Silver Air A private jet pilot wears a face mask while waiting for passengers.

Read More:



The private jet industry is bracing for fall without its biggest money maker: business travellers. Execs are hoping wealthy vacationers can make up the difference.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.